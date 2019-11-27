Sunderland fans react to Chris Maguire's display last night

Sunderland forward Chris Maguire was only introduced as a substitute last night, but failed to make an impact.

Sunderland fans have criticised Chris Maguire after his performance off the bench for them last night.

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Burton Albion yesterday, with Phil Parkinson’s side struggling once again.

Sunderland have been in abject form since Parkinson took over from Jack Ross, with the Black Cats boss now under extreme pressure.

There were numerous problems for Sunderland last night, but one was the lack of impact that Parkinson’s substitutes made.

Maguire was introduced just after the hour mark, but failed to catch the eye.

And Sunderland supporters have criticised the once popular winger, who is rapidly falling out of favour with supporters.

Can we just all appreciate Chris Maguire managing to chip the ball out of play from 5 yards away for his intended target#SAFC — Ryan Palliser (@RJPalliser10) November 26, 2019

Maguire is awful he’s a 1 good game in 8 games man for me. Overweight, cocky and a pre Madonna — SAFC Dolphins (@sportmad72) November 26, 2019

Mcgeady... Maguire should not kick a ball for this club again the whole squad needs peddling In January with warnock and Phillips In charge let them build and get their squad in second half of season Learning how to play their way ready for next season #safc — ftm (@Safcftm2016) November 26, 2019

He is a not a king ‍♂️ — Grant (@grantr_1964) November 26, 2019

If anyone still call Chris Maguire the king is a twat. He's one most overrated players at the club — Craig (@Craigsafc23) November 26, 2019

Thought Hume was the least of our worries last night. Young lad still learning. Was positive going forward. No one mentioned Mcgeady, Maguire who have the ability and are doing nowt — John Ridley (@Ridderz86) November 27, 2019

Awful. Parkinson has to go and go now. Completely no idea what to do.

Grigg is a flop , get rid. McGeady and Maguire need a massive kick up the arse — Kym Wyllie (@KymWyllie) November 26, 2019

Sunderland actually had a lead against Burton, but they failed to hold on to it.

The Black Cats’ defeat leaves them sitting in 11th place in the League One table.