Sunderland

League One

Sunderland fans react to Chris Maguire's display last night

John Verrall
Chris Maguire of Sunderland (L) is hauled back by Chris Solly of Charlton during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic at Stadium of Light on August 4, 2018...
Sunderland forward Chris Maguire was only introduced as a substitute last night, but failed to make an impact.

Sunderland fans have criticised Chris Maguire after his performance off the bench for them last night.

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Burton Albion yesterday, with Phil Parkinson’s side struggling once again.

Sunderland have been in abject form since Parkinson took over from Jack Ross, with the Black Cats boss now under extreme pressure.

 

There were numerous problems for Sunderland last night, but one was the lack of impact that Parkinson’s substitutes made.

Maguire was introduced just after the hour mark, but failed to catch the eye.

And Sunderland supporters have criticised the once popular winger, who is rapidly falling out of favour with supporters.

Sunderland actually had a lead against Burton, but they failed to hold on to it.

The Black Cats’ defeat leaves them sitting in 11th place in the League One table.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

