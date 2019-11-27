Stoke City fans slam Tottenham loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers after defeat to Cardiff

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is struggling to prove his worth in the Championship with Stoke City.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers is being roasted on Twitter by Stoke fans after his poor performance in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Stoke City, who are struggling in the relegation zone in the Championship, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff last night, with Spurs man Carter-Vickers starting in defence.

Despite being a centre-back by trade, the American seemingly started at right-back, as some Stoke fans would now like to see the defender return back to Tottenham.

It has been a struggle for Carter-Vickers at Stoke and it has been a struggle for the Staffordshire-based club in general.

At the start of the season, many were tipping Stoke to earn promotion to the Premier League, but after 18 matches, they find themselves in the relegation zone.

Michael O'Neill was appointed Stoke's new manager after the sacking of Nathan Jones, with the Northern Ireland boss bringing in Carter-Vickers for yesterday's game.

SEE ALSO: Toby Alderweireld sends message to Tottenham Hotspur fans

But Stoke fans weren't impressed with what he produced on the day as they don't think he has the qualities to perform at a high standard.

Here is a selection of Stoke fans on Twitter slating Tottenham's Carter-Vickers after his display at Cardiff on Tuesday night:

Carter-Vickers needs to go back .... sorry — ✨Linda✨ (@LindaLovesStoke) November 26, 2019

No need to be sorry he shouldn’t even be on the pitch — David Cartlidge (@scfcseniorgrump) November 26, 2019

I'm faster at 63 than he is. — John Blood (@bloody56) November 26, 2019

He couldnt even cross a ball didn't look as if he wanted the ball. — SCFC87 (@SCFC871) November 26, 2019

Shockingly poor performance. Looked poor without an outball in McClean. Didn’t have a clue what to do with it. Would of been perfect game for Edwards. The amount of times Carter Vickers got in to crossing positions and just passed backwards is a joke. — ruby (@rubyourock) November 26, 2019

Don’t care that we lost just happy we didn’t appoint Harris as manager. Slowest, most boring football I’ve ever watched. Was expecting 8 or 9 minutes added on. Time wasting from minute 1. Carter vickers didn’t seem to care. Don’t think we’ll see him again. Missed McClean. — jordyofsuburbia (@jordanC199915) November 26, 2019

Carter Vickers is crap — Tom (@ThomasWorthy2) November 26, 2019