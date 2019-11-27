Stardew Valley update 1.4: How to quickly get the Golden Scythe

A guide for how to quickly get the Golden Scythe that has been introduced to Stardew Valley following update 1.4.

Update 1.4 has finally been released for Stardew Valley and this has brought a bunch of new additions such as a unique four corners farm map. In addition to the map that has caused fans to rave online, the update has also introduced a Golden Scythe. In this guide you'll discover how to quickly get the much-desired item.

The 1.4 update for Stardew Valley has added fish ponds, personal banking in multiplayer as well as a new 14-heart event for every spouse. Hundreds of changes are said to have been made, with the Golden Scythe being just one.

You can check out the full patch notes for everything that's new in Stardew Valley update 1.4 by clicking here, otherwise keep reading to discover how to get the Golden Scythe.

Where is the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley?

The Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley can be found in the Quarry Mine.

You will find a new cave situated in the Quarry and you simply need to enter it to begin your endeavour for finding the Golden Scythe.

Once you've entered the cave, simply climb down the ladder next to the off-putting sign featuring a skull. Be aware that you will find Slimes and Skull enemies when in the Quarry Mine so be prepared for battle.

While traversing through the cave while slashing away with your sword and drinking coffee for health, you will soon come across a Grim Reaper statue that is holding the Golden Scythe treasure.

Make sure you have space in your inventory and simply interact with the statue of Death to capture the booty.

As for what the Golden Scythe actually is, it's merely said to be more powerful than a regular scythe. This means you can harvest more hay in a much quicker fashion.