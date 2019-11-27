Stan Collymore urges Arsenal to move for Diego Simeone

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is on increasingly thin ice at the Emirates Stadium with sections of the Gunners fanbase wanting him sacked.

Stan Collymore has urged Arsenal to move for Diego Simeone, deeming him the man who could spearhead a revolution at the Emirates Stadium and who "won’t cost a Jose Mourinho-style salary" (The Mirror).

Current Arsenal manager Unai Emery has found himself on increasingly thin ice at the Emirates Stadium, with the Premier League game against Southampton yielding a particularly poor performance and result.

The 2-2 draw - only secured deep in injury time - was Arsenal's sixth successive game in all competitions without a win and marked their fifth Premier League match in a row without victory, with sections of the Emirates audibly chanting for Emery to be sacked.

Although Collymore acknowledges that the Gunners may have to offer the Atletico Madrid manager a hefty wage packet to convince him to leave La Liga, he still feels that he is "slightly less than his peak" and as such may not be as pricey as the new Tottenham head coach.

"His stock may not be as high as it was two or three years ago but you’d have a manager who is currently bossing a club that is an identikit of Arsenal – third biggest in their league, third most successful, in a new stadium, looking for the next level," Collymore wrote in The Mirror.

"He has a history of getting Atletico Madrid into finals, and if they get him now, at slightly less than his peak, he won’t cost a Jose Mourinho-style salary. They should - with permission - send the owners over to meet him and say: 'We know you don’t really fancy leaving Madrid, but here is a vision for you of the potential of Arsenal Football Club'. He would fit what Arsenal need almost perfectly."

Arsenal are back in action on Thursday night when they host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates before playing Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.