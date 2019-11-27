Stan Collymore makes prediction on exactly when Arsenal will sack Unai Emery

Arsenal are in dire straits at present and the Gunners boss, Unai Emery, is on increasingly thin ice at the Emirates Stadium.

Stan Collymore has made a bold prediction regarding when he expects Arsenal to sack Unai Emery, deeming the Gunners manager's position untenable (The Mirror).

Emery has found himself on very thin ice at the Emirates Stadium, with the Premier League game against Southampton yielding a particularly poor performance and result.

The Gunners twice had to come from behind against the Premier League strugglers, who lost 9-0 at home to Leicester not long ago, with the hosts' equaliser not coming until the 96th minute.

It was Arsenal's sixth successive game in all competitions without a win and marked their fifth Premier League match in a row without victory, with sections of the Emirates audibly chanting for Emery to be sacked.

Collymore believes that Emery is on borrowed time at Arsenal, the point of no return being the comments to Gunners fans saying he's a "parody", and giving his thoughts on exactly when he thinks the board will wield the axe.

"In recent days Emery’s communication has been mocked, and that has been casual xenophobia with people taking the p*** out of his dialect and pronunciation," Collymore wrote in The Mirror.

"People are saying to Arsenal fans that this guy is a parody, a comic, a cartoon. When that sets in he has lost it. There is no way he can turn it back. The answer is in the next two or three weeks, they will get a draw somewhere and the board will pull the trigger."

Arsenal are back in action on Thursday night when they host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates..