Some Sunderland fans think latest Phil Parkinson interview holds clue to his future

Sunderland put in another poor display under Phil Parkinson as the Black Cats fell to yet another humbling defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Things are not going well at Sunderland right now and, following another poor display by the Black Cats, Phil Parkinson's post-match comments drew plenty of criticism by the Stadium of Light faithful.

Sunderland had slipped to 10th in the League One table prior to Tuesday night's meeting with Burton Albion, as well as having been knocked out of three cup competitions in the space of a month.

 

 

However, things would get even worse with a dismal 2-1 defeat to the mid-table side, despite taking the lead through Aiden McGeady's penalty in the 19th minute after Luke O'Nien was brought down in the area.

The Brewers drew level just three minutes later when Ryan Edwards headed home from six yards following Lee Burge's save, and then struck the winner after 69 minutes as Liam Boyce tapped in from close range after Lucas Akins rolled the ball across goal.

“I thought in the first half we did ok,” Parkinson told the Sunderland media team. “To concede straight after our goal was disappointing because we switched off. We started well in the second period and the fans got right behind us. When we conceded the second we didn’t respond and that’s simply not good enough. We didn’t show enough character or conviction in our play and deservedly got booed off at the end.

“We can’t keep conceding cheap, sloppy goals like we did tonight. I accept the reaction from the supporters because the last quarter of the game wasn't good enough. When you wear the Sunderland shirt you have to show courage in your play.”

A number of Sunderland fans commented on Parkinson's body language in front of the camera and suggested that he looks like a manager who's gone past the point of no return:

The result saw Sunderland slip to 11th in the League One table, with no game now for the Black Cats until next weekend (Saturday 7 December) when they head to Gillingham.

