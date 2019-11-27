Some Sunderland fans think latest Phil Parkinson interview holds clue to his future

Sunderland put in another poor display under Phil Parkinson as the Black Cats fell to yet another humbling defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Things are not going well at Sunderland right now and, following another poor display by the Black Cats, Phil Parkinson's post-match comments drew plenty of criticism by the Stadium of Light faithful.

Sunderland had slipped to 10th in the League One table prior to Tuesday night's meeting with Burton Albion, as well as having been knocked out of three cup competitions in the space of a month.

However, things would get even worse with a dismal 2-1 defeat to the mid-table side, despite taking the lead through Aiden McGeady's penalty in the 19th minute after Luke O'Nien was brought down in the area.

The Brewers drew level just three minutes later when Ryan Edwards headed home from six yards following Lee Burge's save, and then struck the winner after 69 minutes as Liam Boyce tapped in from close range after Lucas Akins rolled the ball across goal.

“I thought in the first half we did ok,” Parkinson told the Sunderland media team. “To concede straight after our goal was disappointing because we switched off. We started well in the second period and the fans got right behind us. When we conceded the second we didn’t respond and that’s simply not good enough. We didn’t show enough character or conviction in our play and deservedly got booed off at the end.

“We can’t keep conceding cheap, sloppy goals like we did tonight. I accept the reaction from the supporters because the last quarter of the game wasn't good enough. When you wear the Sunderland shirt you have to show courage in your play.”

A number of Sunderland fans commented on Parkinson's body language in front of the camera and suggested that he looks like a manager who's gone past the point of no return:

He can’t even look you in the eye !!! Looks at his feet whilst talking , what a motivator — Lee Barker (@LBarks72) 26 November 2019

He looks like he knows he’s gonna be sacked. He better be. — kevin defty (@kevindefty1) 26 November 2019

This is not the man for the job, he brings absolutely nothing to the club his demeanor is negative and the performances show this, We've getting gradually worse no pace, too slow too predictable. Ps does he know when to make a sub. On ya bike Parky. Killing my club — D A L E (@northernsoulftm) 26 November 2019

this post match interview is the same as jack Ross after the Lincoln game. Means its time to go — Ryan Close (@RyanClose19) 26 November 2019

he can't look at the interviewer or the camera... he's got no idea how to respond to the situation we're in 'cos he's already way out of his depth.

Do NOT give this bloke the January window to try to turn this around as it just won't happen. the players don't play for him at all. — it wasn't me (@sam_butler) 26 November 2019

He hasn’t got any character either, must bore the players to death on the training pitch and in the dressing room listening to him mumble on. Even in this interview he’s looking at floor. — Phil Browell (@phil_browell) 26 November 2019

He looks like he’s been in charge for a year and relegation and the sack loom just round the corner. #safc — Ian C (@ianthebrush) 26 November 2019

Dead man walking — Corneilious71 (@boxing_buddy) 26 November 2019

The fella looks lost.. no passion or pride in him based on this so how is it expected to transfer passion and pride to the team.. ?? — John Berry (@john_johnberry) 26 November 2019

Unacceptable — John Ollier (@JohnOllier3) 26 November 2019

The result saw Sunderland slip to 11th in the League One table, with no game now for the Black Cats until next weekend (Saturday 7 December) when they head to Gillingham.