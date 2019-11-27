Some Spurs fans want Mourinho to make Vertonghen decision after Davies injury update

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2019 in London,...
The Tottenham Hotspur defender could fill in for the left-back.

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters are keen to see Jose Mourinho pick Jan Vertonghen at left-back after a negative update to Ben Davies' injury situation on Wednesday.

The Welsh international had to be substituted off during Saturday's match against West Ham and the club confirmed today in a statement that he has suffered ligament damage to his left ankle.

It's unknown whether he will require surgery for the problem, but the club says he is set to undergo an 'extended period' of rehabilitation.

That's undoubtedly a blow to Mourinho's defensive options. The 26-year-old has been in and out of the team at Spurs so far this season but he's considered the best of their left-back options.

 

Last night, Danny Rose received criticism for his performance at home to Olympiacos and some fans are now hoping he is not the player that their new head coach turns to.

Vertonghen is a recognised centre-back but has played dozens of games for club and country on the left flank. He wouldn't be the most illogical choice to play if Mourinho decides to go with him.

However, with Ryan Sessegnon also available, as well as Rose, there are other options. It would certainly be a bold call to turn to the 32-year-old.

It's something these fans are eager to see happen, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on it all over the last 24 hours...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past.

