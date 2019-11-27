Some Spurs fans want Mourinho to make Vertonghen decision after Davies injury update

The Tottenham Hotspur defender could fill in for the left-back.

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters are keen to see Jose Mourinho pick Jan Vertonghen at left-back after a negative update to Ben Davies' injury situation on Wednesday.

The Welsh international had to be substituted off during Saturday's match against West Ham and the club confirmed today in a statement that he has suffered ligament damage to his left ankle.

It's unknown whether he will require surgery for the problem, but the club says he is set to undergo an 'extended period' of rehabilitation.

That's undoubtedly a blow to Mourinho's defensive options. The 26-year-old has been in and out of the team at Spurs so far this season but he's considered the best of their left-back options.

Last night, Danny Rose received criticism for his performance at home to Olympiacos and some fans are now hoping he is not the player that their new head coach turns to.

Vertonghen is a recognised centre-back but has played dozens of games for club and country on the left flank. He wouldn't be the most illogical choice to play if Mourinho decides to go with him.

However, with Ryan Sessegnon also available, as well as Rose, there are other options. It would certainly be a bold call to turn to the 32-year-old.

It's something these fans are eager to see happen, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on it all over the last 24 hours...

Rose far from good enough last night. Gutting that Davies looks like he’s going to be out for a while. Hope Vertonghen comes back in on the weekend. He would fit in well with how Mourinho wants his left-back to transition in between a back four/back three. — Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) November 27, 2019

Jan has to be better option than Rose.bloke is a liability at the back,

really can’t defend. — Matt (@yido76) November 27, 2019

Great point. Plus he adds height to the team.



We look quite small for a Jose team. — Nick (@SurplusNick) November 27, 2019

Going forward or at least till January I think Vertonghen should play left back with Davies’ injury. Always pretty solid in that position for club and country!#THFC — steve pike (@spike033) November 27, 2019

I love Danny Rose but he’s not the player he was a few years ago and the way Mourinho wants his left back to sit back and defend if Davies isn’t fit then Vertonghen is the better fit in the system — Connor (@THFCConnor) November 27, 2019

Vertonghen should play LB when Aurier plays RB and Sessegnon should play LB when Foyth plays RB



I love Danny Rose but his time should be up https://t.co/UkA48SdgdI — #ThankYouPoch #BackMourinho (@SpursD22) November 27, 2019

Vertonghen at LB please Jose for the love of god. https://t.co/smq6de9DGK — Ant. (@AnthonyCOYS) November 27, 2019

Time for LB Vertonghen https://t.co/se2nFaYONp — Ishaq (@ShaxThfc) November 27, 2019