Some Liverpool fans react to Mohamed Salah's display v Napoli

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Mohamed Salah of Liverpool with Fabian Ruiz of SSC Napoli during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at...
The Liverpool attacker didn't have his best night at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

Some Liverpool supporters were left frustrated by the performance of Mohamed Salah on Wednesday night, after they played out a 1-1 draw at home to Napoli in the Champions League.

It was a difficult evening for the Reds, who fell behind in the first half after Dries Mertens beat the offside trap and slammed home a classy finish past Alisson.

The goal was heavily reviewed using VAR technology but stood, leaving Jurgen Klopp's side with an uphill battle to secure a positive result.

The equaliser came through Dejan Lovren midway through the second half but, despite late pressure, the home side just couldn't find their way to a victory.

 

Salah had a quiet night by his standards, struggling to make a real impact in the final third and failing to come up with his usual classy contributions.

Scoring nine goals and assisting five times this season, the 27-year-old is still contributing regularly to the Liverpool cause, although not quite as frequently as in previous campaigns.

When not providing that kind of goal threat his overall play just isn't cutting it for some supporters.

The result means Liverpool still have work to do to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition they won last season. They'll face Salzburg away from home on matchday six.

Although they currently top the group, there are various permutations that could see them finish third. However, a point in Austria will guarantee their spot in the last 16.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Hirving Lozano of SSC Napoli in action during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 27, 2019 in...

These fans took to Twitter this evening to share their thoughts on Salah's display...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

