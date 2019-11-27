Some Liverpool fans react to Mohamed Salah's display v Napoli

The Liverpool attacker didn't have his best night at Anfield.

Some Liverpool supporters were left frustrated by the performance of Mohamed Salah on Wednesday night, after they played out a 1-1 draw at home to Napoli in the Champions League.

It was a difficult evening for the Reds, who fell behind in the first half after Dries Mertens beat the offside trap and slammed home a classy finish past Alisson.

The goal was heavily reviewed using VAR technology but stood, leaving Jurgen Klopp's side with an uphill battle to secure a positive result.

The equaliser came through Dejan Lovren midway through the second half but, despite late pressure, the home side just couldn't find their way to a victory.

Salah had a quiet night by his standards, struggling to make a real impact in the final third and failing to come up with his usual classy contributions.

Scoring nine goals and assisting five times this season, the 27-year-old is still contributing regularly to the Liverpool cause, although not quite as frequently as in previous campaigns.

When not providing that kind of goal threat his overall play just isn't cutting it for some supporters.

The result means Liverpool still have work to do to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition they won last season. They'll face Salzburg away from home on matchday six.

Although they currently top the group, there are various permutations that could see them finish third. However, a point in Austria will guarantee their spot in the last 16.

These fans took to Twitter this evening to share their thoughts on Salah's display...

Salah has been awful this season we’re always relying on sadio or bobby — Marvellous Mane (@ManeSZNZZ) November 27, 2019

Salah having a shocker — Glenn  (@GlennLFC08) November 27, 2019

Can someone please remind me when Salah last had a good game? Not that he scored, but he actually had a good game. Im having trouble remembering — Nick Van Exel (@tru_laker9) November 27, 2019

Salah has been awful for SIX weeks. Please get him off this field — Larry Roadman (@Spoonerisms) November 27, 2019

Salah has been garbage once again.



Worst of a bad bunch tonight.#LFC — Joy Of Six (@BecauseICan2408) November 27, 2019

Mo Salah has stunk the gaff out tonight ‍♂️ — Thomas Hobson (@tommyhobbo82) November 27, 2019

Watch mo salah sometimes and he's unbelievable. Then other times think what an absolute bucket. — Rhys Hopkins (@sheephead80) November 27, 2019

Salah is always going to score goals because of the positions he takes up, but his general level of play has been appalling so far this season. — Tom Essex (@tomkessex) November 27, 2019