Some Leeds fans are raving about Reading's Ovie Ejaria

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Ejaria's Reading were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United on Tuesday.

Ovie Ejaria of Reading FC strikes unsuccessfully at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

The Reading midfielder Ovie Ejaria made a positive impression on some Leeds United supporters last night.

Ejaria's Reading looked to be heading for a 0-0 with the Championship promotion chasers, before Jack Harrison's 87th-minute strike secured victory for Leeds.

Ejaria, who is expected to turn his loan from Liverpool into a permanent transfer next summer, still managed to catch the eye, however, scoring 7.2 out of 10 on WhoScored.com.

 

The 22-year-old completed more dribbles (four) than any other player on show at the Madejski Stadium, won three aerial duals and registered one shot on target.

And Leeds fans had plenty of kind words to say about him on Twitter... 

 

Ejaria is a pure baller like. He's been very impressive but ******* COMON!!! #LUFC

— Spence. (@Spencelufc) November 26, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds were one of the clubs linked with a move for Ejaria earlier in his career, with All Nigeria Soccer reporting that the Whites passed up an opportunity to sign him in January 2017 after he suffered an injury.

The Londoner has also had temporary spells at Sunderland and Rangers before joining Reading at the start of this year.

