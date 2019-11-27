Some Leeds fans are raving about Reading's Ovie Ejaria

Ejaria's Reading were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United on Tuesday.

The Reading midfielder Ovie Ejaria made a positive impression on some Leeds United supporters last night.

Ejaria's Reading looked to be heading for a 0-0 with the Championship promotion chasers, before Jack Harrison's 87th-minute strike secured victory for Leeds.

Ejaria, who is expected to turn his loan from Liverpool into a permanent transfer next summer, still managed to catch the eye, however, scoring 7.2 out of 10 on WhoScored.com.

The 22-year-old completed more dribbles (four) than any other player on show at the Madejski Stadium, won three aerial duals and registered one shot on target.

And Leeds fans had plenty of kind words to say about him on Twitter...

Tell you what that ejaria lad is making our midfield look like mugs #lufc — Joe (@LUFC_Joe90) November 26, 2019

Ejaria is a pure baller like. He's been very impressive but ******* COMON!!! #LUFC — Spence. (@Spencelufc) November 26, 2019

Ovie Ejaria the pick of the bunch for Reading by a mile for me. #lufc#MOT — Through It All Together (@ThruItAllLUFC) November 26, 2019

Tell you what that ejaria for reading was class tonight hate to say it but he torn Philips a new one ! Oh well top of the league for now and a big 3 points #lufc — jack wall (@JackWlufc) November 26, 2019

Thought he was off it a tad tonight he won’t come up much better than Ejaria this season — Bryn Johnson (@BrynLufc) November 26, 2019

Might get slagged off for this but I don't care, Phillips wasnt great tonight and their Midfielder, Ejaria, was superb and run him ragged!



Phillips MUST be taken off set pieces too, he hardly ever makes one count.



I adore Phillips so there's no scapegoating here #lufc — RyanC (@RazzaC91) November 27, 2019

Could3 points last night for #lufc but have to say Swift and Ejaria looked quality for reading both would fit into Leeds system if looking for someone who can cover Roberts role or central midfield and create chances not just shore it up — Craig Hewitt (@cjlufc) November 27, 2019

Thought ejaria looked a baller last night — Daniel Winter ©™ (@Dan_LUFC_Winter) November 27, 2019

Leeds were one of the clubs linked with a move for Ejaria earlier in his career, with All Nigeria Soccer reporting that the Whites passed up an opportunity to sign him in January 2017 after he suffered an injury.

The Londoner has also had temporary spells at Sunderland and Rangers before joining Reading at the start of this year.