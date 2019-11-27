Quick links

'Smashed them': Mark Bowen explains where Reading excelled against Leeds

Danny Owen
Mark Bowen, manager of Reading FC looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.
Jack Harrison's header means Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are top of the Championship table again after a 1-0 win at the Madejski.

Mark Bowen believes that his Reading side ‘smashed’ Leeds United during their late 1-0 defeat to Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship table-toppers at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday night, speaking to GetReading.

It was hardly a classic on a cold Tuesday night in Berkshire. But those hardy Leeds lot who made the daunting midweek trip down south were rewarded for their efforts when the in-form Jack Harrison arrived like a steam train to head home a dramatic late winner and put The Whites a point clear of West Brom in first place.

 

For much of the game, it seemed that Leeds were set to drop yet more points on the road with Reading defending in numbers and the midfield sacrificing blood, sweat and tears in an attempt to put Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips and co off their stride.

Bowen’s game plan worked too until Harrison’s 87th minute clincher so you can understand why he would be left ruing what could have been.

“We took a little bit of unfair criticism for Saturday's game (a 1-0 defeat to Brentford) and although we lost I look at the physical stats and again tonight we smashed them in terms of physicality, sprints, high-speeds runs, etc,” said the sporting director-turned-coach.

“My team are giving everything they have got - we now need to turn this into shots and points on the board.”

Ovie Ejaria of Reading FC strikes unsuccessfully at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

Until this most frustrating of defeats, Reading had picked up two points a game since Bowen replaced Jose Gomes at the helm with the Royals finally producing performances fit for a king.

And despite successive losses to Brentford and Leeds, meaning they are sitting just four points above the drop zone, Reading supporters should have very little to worry about based on Tuesday’s evidence.

Leeds United celebrate the goal of Jack Harrison during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

