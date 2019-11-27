How to buy the singing Anna doll from Frozen 2!

Frozen 2 is out now at cinemas which means shops are filling up with Frozen-themed merch and just in time for Christmas as well.

After the record-breaking success of Frozen in 2013, it was always inevitable that we'd be getting a sequel.

Now, six years later, that sequel is finally here in the form of the newly released Frozen 2 and with Christmas right around the corner, there's an absolute tonne of merchandise now heading our way as well.

The most popular toys to release alongside Frozen 2 are the singing dolls of Anna and Elsa. These dolls are certainly going to be highly sought after by fans of Frozen 2, especially Anna who steals the show in the new film.

But just where can you buy the singing Anna doll from Frozen 2?

Singing Anna dolls from Frozen 2

Accompanying the cinema release of Frozen 2 is the newly released range of singing Anna dolls that perfectly encapsulate the character's stunning new look in the film.

The official Disney Store version comes complete with Anna's new travel outfit as well as the ability to sing 'The Next Right Thing' from the film if you twirl the doll's hand.

The dolls is fully posable with articulation in the arms, legs and neck and also features realistic, rooted hair.

Different versions

While the version above is exclusive to the Disney Store, you will be able to find singing Anna dolls elsewhere.

However, as you can see from the image below, the version that Disney are selling to other stores is slightly different.

For example, to get this version of Anna to sing, you press a button on her chest rather than twirling her hand.

Where to buy

If you hadn't guess already, the Disney Store exclusive doll is available direct from Disney, whether that be online or in-store and is currently priced at £17.00 at the time of writing.

We have also discovered that the Disney Store doll is available on Amazon but at the more expensive price of £26.49.

The alternate version is available more widely and can be found online at the likes of Smyths Toys, Amazon and eBay as well as in shops across the country.

Meanwhile, Frozen 2 is out now at cinemas after releasing on November 22nd.