Showbox alternatives 2019: The birth of legal-only entertainment is here

It looks like Showbox may finally be a thing of the past.

Showbox has become an important app for many.

Why? Because it allows audiences to watch pretty much anything they want - from films to TV series. Sounds great, right?

Well, obviously there's a catch. It's not legal. You can only find the app available to download from third-party sites because it offers users the option to consume pirated content.

The film and television industry has long endured a history of facing down piracy, but indeed, it has morphed in recent years. Apps like Showbox are incredibly popular and often spoken about, but it's not the way we should be doing things. There are plenty of streaming options available to provide us with hours of entertainment legally, and now, they're even more important...

Is Showbox working?

No, Showbox is still unavailable to access.

Due to copyright infringement and so forth, they don't have a website, meaning there is nobody to turn to if the app is not working.

It has been down for quite some time now, but they have been keeping users up to date on a Twitter account, which currently has 35.9k followers. The last update came on Sunday, November 17th 2019, reading: "30k Followers! Thank you people for the support recently we are unfortunately working on the fix as of now... We hope to come back as strong as ever. Thanks again loyal #ShowBox fans!"

However, as the days roll by, users are considering the possibility that it won't be back.

Showbox alternatives 2019

Although the prior tweet suggests it will be back, it is looking rather unlikely right now. If it is, in fact, gone for good, then it is nothing short of a triumph for legal streaming services and means that people will have to pay more for the entertainment they consume.

Fortunately, there are some great options available. Here are some of them:

Netflix: Let's face it, when it comes to streaming, Netflix is the reigning champion. It has new and old content across film, TV and boasts variety for a range of niche demographics. With more and more Netflix Originals arriving every single week, it's a no-brainer to subscribe if you haven't already. With prices beginning at £8.99 a month, it's an invaluable service.

Now TV: This video-on-demand service offers audiences the chance to watch a range of films, shows, sports and beyond. It all depends which pass you want to choose, and some begin at just £3.99 a month.

Amazon Prime Video: As they put on the website, they offer "Thousands of popular movies & TV shows, award-winning Amazon Originals, and FREE One-Day Delivery on millions of items." They also offer a 30-day free trial - after that, it's just £7.99 a month.

Shudder: A massive fan of horror movies and series? If so, Shudder will surely be your essential streaming service of choice. They are currently offering a 7-day free trial, and after that, it's just £3.99 a month with the option to cancel anytime. It's too tempting to turn down!

More Showbox alternatives

You can also watch films and TV shows on these:

- BBC iPlayer

- All 4

- Mubi

- BT TV

- Virgin

There are so many ways to watch great content legally - so, why not!

