Shkodran Mustafi suggests he could leave Arsenal

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on April 23, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Shkodran Mustafi has fallen out of favour with Unai Emery's side this season.

Shkodran Mustafi has admitted to Football London that he is open to leaving Arsenal.

The centre-back, who has not been a regular for Unai Emery’s side this season, has just over a year left on his contract at the Emirates.

And when asked whether he would definitely be staying at Arsenal all season, Mustafi suggested that he would be willing to listen to offers from other clubs.

 

“I’m a player for Arsenal. I’ve got a contract for one-and-a-half more years,” he said.

“If there’s something that suits me and I want to make a next step I’m open to think about it. It’s a situation where we have to put our own interests in the background.”

Mustafi’s potential departure from Arsenal is unlikely to cause too much concern among supporters.

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on April 21, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

The German international has fallen out of favour with the Emirates Stadium crowd after some error prone displays in recent seasons.

The bulk of Mustafi’s game time has come in the Europa League to date this term, with Arsenal generally overlooking him in the league.

The Gunners are next in action tomorrow against Eintracht Frankfurt, when Mustafi may well be selected to start again.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

