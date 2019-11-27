Shkodran Mustafi suggests he could leave Arsenal

Shkodran Mustafi has fallen out of favour with Unai Emery's side this season.

Shkodran Mustafi has admitted to Football London that he is open to leaving Arsenal.

The centre-back, who has not been a regular for Unai Emery’s side this season, has just over a year left on his contract at the Emirates.

And when asked whether he would definitely be staying at Arsenal all season, Mustafi suggested that he would be willing to listen to offers from other clubs.

“I’m a player for Arsenal. I’ve got a contract for one-and-a-half more years,” he said.

“If there’s something that suits me and I want to make a next step I’m open to think about it. It’s a situation where we have to put our own interests in the background.”

Mustafi’s potential departure from Arsenal is unlikely to cause too much concern among supporters.

The German international has fallen out of favour with the Emirates Stadium crowd after some error prone displays in recent seasons.

The bulk of Mustafi’s game time has come in the Europa League to date this term, with Arsenal generally overlooking him in the league.

The Gunners are next in action tomorrow against Eintracht Frankfurt, when Mustafi may well be selected to start again.