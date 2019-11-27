Quick links

Sheffield Wednesday

Championship

Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to Preslav Borukov display against Sheffield United U23s

Giuseppe Labellarte
A general view of the Hillsborough Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley at Hillsborough Stadium on August 10, 2013 in Sheffield, England,
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Sheffield Wednesday academy striker scored the winner for the Owls youngsters in yesterday's clash against the Hillsborough side's city rivals.

28th October 2017, Hillsborough, Sheffield, England; EFL Championship football, Sheffield Wednesday versus Barnsley; General view of Hillsborough

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to praise the Owls' Under-23s forward Preslav Borukov for his winning goal in the Steel City mini-derby against Sheffield United last night.

The two rivals locked horns in the Professional Development League clash at Bramall Lane, and the hosts had the better chances of an underwhelming first half, but couldn't find a way past Hillsborough goalkeeper Joshua Render.

 

 

Indeed, Wednesday's winner came against the run of play as they broke through the Blades defence and Borukov was on hand with a calm, clinical finish into the bottom corner in the 79th minute of the game.

Here is what some of the Hillsborough faithful said of the Bulgarian on social media, with calls for him to be picked by Garry Monk for the first team, given the struggles by the front line aside from Steven Fletcher:

Borukov joined Wednesday from PFC Levski Sofia in 2016 and is described by the Owls website as a "bustling forward" who thrives on attacking crosses and holding the ball up for the team.

The 19-year-old signed his first professional contract with Wednesday in June 2018, and has been capped by Bulgaria at Under-16, 17 and 18 level.

A general view of the Hillsborough Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley at Hillsborough Stadium on August 10, 2013 in Sheffield, England,

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch