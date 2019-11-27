Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to Preslav Borukov display against Sheffield United U23s

The Sheffield Wednesday academy striker scored the winner for the Owls youngsters in yesterday's clash against the Hillsborough side's city rivals.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to praise the Owls' Under-23s forward Preslav Borukov for his winning goal in the Steel City mini-derby against Sheffield United last night.

The two rivals locked horns in the Professional Development League clash at Bramall Lane, and the hosts had the better chances of an underwhelming first half, but couldn't find a way past Hillsborough goalkeeper Joshua Render.

Indeed, Wednesday's winner came against the run of play as they broke through the Blades defence and Borukov was on hand with a calm, clinical finish into the bottom corner in the 79th minute of the game.

Here is what some of the Hillsborough faithful said of the Bulgarian on social media, with calls for him to be picked by Garry Monk for the first team, given the struggles by the front line aside from Steven Fletcher:

Borukov is better than what we have on the bench #SWFC — StevieBrown (@SWFcStevieBrown) 26 November 2019

I was saying this last week. He deserves a place on the bench and could be a foil for Fletcher. Seeing as we can’t score a goal he might be worth a punt — David Turner (@dcturner71) 26 November 2019

I watched him a lot last season and a couple of times this season he’s definitely worth a a punt, he’s strong and quicker than Fletch Nuhiu and Winnall, he would need to play with an experienced partner but never stops chasing around #SWFC — StevieBrown (@SWFcStevieBrown) 26 November 2019

Wanna see borukov given a 1st team opportunity this season — Jack Taylor (@JacTaylor1420) 26 November 2019

Get Borukov in the first team — Nathan Booth (@boothie_swfc) 27 November 2019

1st Team Calling young man.... WAWAW — Ian SWFC Smith (@ian_swfc) 27 November 2019

Baller — Paddy Broomhead (@Paddy1989swfc) 27 November 2019

When will he get a look in for first team!? — Danny (@dleesley89) 26 November 2019

Get Preslav I the 1st team. No messin the lad is a goal scorer and would die for the opportunity. Mayb the new David Hirst — Eddie Staniland (@49Eddie) 26 November 2019

First team please — DH (@dannywawaw) 26 November 2019

Borukov joined Wednesday from PFC Levski Sofia in 2016 and is described by the Owls website as a "bustling forward" who thrives on attacking crosses and holding the ball up for the team.

The 19-year-old signed his first professional contract with Wednesday in June 2018, and has been capped by Bulgaria at Under-16, 17 and 18 level.