Robert Lewandowski's stunning goal spree is a warning to Tottenham

Tottenham face Bayern Munich next in the Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with a win over Olympiakos.

But if they were minded to name a weakened team for the final game, Tottenham should think again.

Bayern Munich destroyed Tottenham 7-2 in London and they are not slowing down.

Last night Bayern won 6-0 away from home against Red Star, consolidating their position at the top of the table with 21 goals from five matches.

Bayern were already qualified prior to the win and they have maximum 15 points from five games.

At the heart of their success is prolific striker Robert Lewandowski, who is getting better and better.

Lewandowski scored four goals against Red Star, which came in a ridiculous 14 minute spell.

The Poland international has now scored 27 goals in 20 games this season for Bayern, and at the age of 31 he seems to be in the form of his life.

Tottenham at their very best may struggle to deal with him.

So there is no way Spurs should take the risk of fielding an under strength defence against the German side.

Even if Lewandowski was named on the bench, he could just as easily come on with half an hour to go and score a hat-trick, the way he is playing right now.

It is just as well for Tottenham that qualification is already secured, which didn't look likely with a game to go after their last game against Bayern.