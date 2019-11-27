Report: West Ham don't think they can lure Chris Wilder

West Ham United have been linked with Chris Wilder.

According to The Mirror, West Ham United are pessimistic about their chances of luring Chris Wilder away from Sheffield United.

The Hammers lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, with two late goals making the scoreline seem not quite as bad as the performance really was.

Boss Manuel Pellegrini is now under relentless pressure, having gone seven games without a win and picking up just two points in that run.

West Ham are now being linked with a whole host of managers ahead of potentially sacking Pellegrini, and one of those is Sheffield United boss Wilder.

However, it's now thought that West Ham are pessimistic about such a move, seemingly feeling that they won't be able to lure him down to East London.

Wilder has earned huge plaudits for his work with the Blades, not only winning promotion from League One and the Championship, but now making his side one of the hardest teams to beat in the Premier League.

Wilder has his side sitting sixth in their first season back in the Premier League, five points ahead of West Ham already, whilst he recently earned a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium too.

Yet as a boyhood Sheffield United fan who worked his way through the lower leagues to manage his side in the Premier League, it won't be easy to get him away from Bramall Lane – and that has seemingly left West Ham feeling no deal can be done.