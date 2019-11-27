Report: Victor Orta eyeing potential signings in case Leeds lose Nketiah

Leeds United's Eddie Nketiah could yet head back to Arsenal in January.

According to The Mirror, Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is looking for potential striker signings in case the club lose Eddie Nketiah in January.

The Whites won again on Tuesday night, beating Reading 1-0 to go top of the league once again, even if only temporarily.

Jack Harrison popped up with the winning goal, chipping in to help a Leeds side missing striker Nketiah through injury, but his return is close.

Remarkably, the 20-year-old Arsenal loanee is still yet to start a single league game for Leeds since arriving in August, despite boasting a record of three goals in 10 substitute appearances and two goals in two League Cup starts.

Leeds may need to start Nketiah soon though, with the threat of Arsenal recalling him in January looming large, especially with The Sun recently claiming that Bristol City are keen to take him.

Now, it's believed that Leeds transfer chief Orta is looking for potential signings just in case Nketiah does head back to Arsenal, seemingly preparing for the worst.

Leeds won't want to be scrambling if Arsenal recall Nketiah, so this is a very wise move from Orta and co, ensuring they don't slip-up in the promotion race.

Recent links with Liverpool's Rhian Brewster (Mirror) back up the suggestions that Orta is seeking a striker, and as a young English striker seeking senior football, Brewster does fit as an Nketiah replacement – but Leeds are of course a long way from losing Nketiah.