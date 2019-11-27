Report: Tottenham join Arsenal in battle for Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal in the battle for Dejan Kulusevski.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign winger Dejan Kulusevski – but Atalanta want a huge €45million (£38.5million).

Kulusevski was plucked from Swedish football by Atalanta in 2016, luring him to Italy from Brommapojkarna with a view to him becoming a star in the future.

Well, that now appears to be coming to fruition, as he has been starring out on loan at Parma this season, smashing three goals and five assists in 13 Serie A appearances.

Unsurprisingly, Kulusevski's form for Parma has attracted major interest, with Tuttomercatoweb claiming recently that Arsenal and Wolves both want to sign Kuluseveski.

Now though, it's claimed that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Kulusevski, and are willing to battle Inter Milan and Juventus for his signature.

However, Atalanta allegedly want a staggering €45million (£38.5million) for Kulusevski, which is a huge amount of money for a 19-year-old with 16 senior appearances to his name.

It seems unlikely that Spurs would pay that kind of money, but it's still worth pursuing the Swedish teenager, who could be an exciting addition to Jose Mourinho's side.

His ability to play out wide or centrally is impressive, and he's blessed not only with technical ability but also great physical ability, standing at 6ft 1in tall, and that could just fit into Mourinho's approach – if the money fits.