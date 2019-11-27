Quick links

Liverpool

Trabzonspor

Premier League

Report suggests Daniel Sturridge could help Liverpool targets complete Premier League moves

Danny Owen
Scorer of the equaliser, Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp manager
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Liverpool reportedly want Trabzonspor duo Ugurcan Cakir and Abdulkadir Omur - who count Sturridge as a Super Lig team-mate.

Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is seen during the friendly under-21 football match between France and Turkey at the Robert Diochon stadium in the northwestern city of Le Petit-Quevilly,...

Daniel Sturridge could help former club Liverpool land Ugurcan Cakir and Abdelkadir Omur, according to the Karadeniz Gazette, with the one-time Reds striker expected to recommend a move to the Premier League for his Trabzponspor team-mates.

Omur, a skilful, left-footed winger who was recently compared to a certain Lionel Messi by ex-Chelsea enforcer John Obi Mikel (Goal), is arguably the most exciting attacking talent in Turkish football right now and his electrifying performances have not gone unnoticed.

 

Liverpool, who have invested in youth of late with Harvey Elliott and Sepp Van der Berg arriving at Anfield over the summer, are apparently interested in a potential £25 million deal for the diminutive schemer.

Coveted goalkeeper Cakir is also in their sights, the report adds, with the £18 million-rated shot-stopper admitting last week that links with the European champions had given him a healthy confidence boost (TRT).

Cakir’s agent has already confirmed, via Turkish Football, that Liverpool are interested.

Scorer of the equaliser, Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp manager

And, according to the Gazette, Trabzospor’s former Liverpool striker Sturridge is attempting to set up a ‘management company’ with his uncle and has identified a number of players to add to his portfolio – with Cakir and Omur among those he has his sights on.

The report adds that Sturridge will help the Liverpool-linked duo seal a move to the Premier League, though it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp’s side are willing to spend a combined £43 million on the pair.

This story has taken a rather intriguing twist.

Abdulkadir Omur of Trabzonspor during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig football match between Besiktas JK and Trabzonspor AS on December 16, 2018 at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch