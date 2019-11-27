Report says Arsenal won't appoint Allegri if Emery leaves and will move for Ljungberg

Max Allegri left Serie A champions Juventus in the summer but he is unlikely to jump in and save Arsenal's Premier League season.

Max Allegri is unlikely to take over at Arsenal until next summer, with Goal reporting that Freddie Ljungberg is likely to be hired on an interim basis should Unai Emery lose his grip on the Gunners job.

Not for the first time and probably not for the last, the Emirates Stadium was in uproar on Saturday as an Arsenal scraped the most fortunate of draws against a Southampton side who were on the wrong end of a 9-0 thumping just a few weeks ago.

Under Emery, the North London giants look sluggish and ponderous at one end and about as sturdy as a rice paper teapot at the other. With just one win in their last eight games, Champions League qualification already appears to be slipping away with Goal reporting that Emery’s sacking is now more a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’.

Unfortunately, one of the most successful coaches of the modern era, six-time Serie A champion Allegri, has little interest in jumping into a job mid-season. After bidding farewell to Juventus in May, the Italian tactician is planning to take a sabbatical until next summer.

That leaves Ljungberg, the legendary Swedish winger who is now first-team coach at The Emirates, as the most likely option if Emery is handed his P45.

Ljungberg is highly respected behind the scenes at Arsenal and played a major role in the development of Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and co during his time in charge of the reserves. Can he galvanise the first-team, a la Frank Lampard?