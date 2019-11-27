Report: Liverpool now want Ricky-Jade Jones, Tottenham's first bid already rejected

Liverpool are reportedly joining the race for Ricky-Jade Jones.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Peterborough United attacker Ricky-Jade Jones after Tottenham Hotspur had a bid rejected.

Jones, 17, has been coming up through the Peterborough ranks, and has been tipped for a bright future with the League One side.

Amid praise from boss Darren Ferguson that he's the quickest player he has ever coached, Jones has made an instant impact in the first team, scoring in cup ties against Cambridge United and Stevenage.

The attacker made his league debut against Burton Albion on Saturday, and it seems that Premier League clubs are now really taking notice of the teenager.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Southampton and Burnley allegedly watched Jones on Saturday, whilst Liverpool, Leicester City, Manchester City and Arsenal are also keen, meaning there's a real battle emerging already.

Tottenham have allegedly already had a bid of £2million rejected, and they may now be regretting not returning with an improved offer sooner given all this new interest.

Liverpool have shown their willingness to sign players for the future having landed Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg over the summer, and Jones fits into that approach.

With so many clubs keen, Peterborough will be hoping for a bidding war, and Tottenham will have to hope they haven't missed their chance to sign the lightning-quick forward.