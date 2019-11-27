Report: Everton in talks to land Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus

Everton are reportedly keen on Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus.

Another day, another manager being linked with an Everton job that isn't even available yet.

The Toffees lost 2-0 to Norwich City on Saturday, leaving Marco Silva clinging onto his job. In truth, Silva only ever seems to be one bad result away from being 'on the brink'.

There have been rumours on top of rumours this week, with The Sun suggesting that Silva would be sacked on Monday and replaced by David Moyes. That didn't happen.

Silva remains in the job, and looks set to take charge of the game against Leicester City this weekend, but a new name has entered the speculation.

Diario de Noticias in Portugal report that Everton are interested in Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus, and have actually started talks with Pini Zahavi to discuss a deal.

Jesus is currently celebrating having won the Copa Libertadores with Flamengo on Saturday, becoming only the second non-South American coach to win the competition.

The 65-year-old impressed in charge of Benfica between 2009 and 2015, winning three league titles and reaching two Europa League finals, and he's now won the league and major club competition with Flamengo.

He may well return to Europe now, and his track record of success may be hugely appealing to Everton, even if his age means he may not be a long-term solution.

What's absolutely remarkable is that Jesus has actually replaced Silva once before. When Silva lost his job as Sporting boss in 2015, Jesus was appointed as his replacement just a day later.

Is history about to repeat itself? Well, The Telegraph back up the claims that Jesus is an option for Everton, and Silva may well see himself ditched in favour of his more successful compatriot once again.