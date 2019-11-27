Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Dwight Gayle showed frustration after final whistle at Villa

Olly Dawes
Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle was left frustrated at Aston Villa.

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle showed his frustration to Jonjo Shelvey after the 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Monday night.

The Magpies went into the game with two wins in a row and three games unbeaten, but came unstuck from two first half set pieces.

Firstly, Conor Hourihane whipped home the opener from a laid-off free kick, before he crossed from a wide free kick for Anwar El Ghazi to make it 2-0.

 

Newcastle huffed and puffed but couldn't break Villa down, and it seems that one player was frustrated with his role in the defeat.

Striker Gayle come off the bench to try and find Newcastle a goal, but ended up touching the ball just twice in a fairly anonymous showing.

Of course, much of his game relies on service, and he allegedly made his frustration known to midfielder Shelvey after the final whistle.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

It isn't the first time that has happened this season, as Gayle did similar with Ciaran Clark after the defeat at Chelsea, having failed to even touched the ball.

Gayle clearly can't impact the game if he's not touching the ball, and his repeated shows of frustration show that it just isn't quite working for him under Steve Bruce just yet.

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle looks on as Tyrone Mings of Villa wins the ball during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch