Report: Dwight Gayle showed frustration after final whistle at Villa

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle was left frustrated at Aston Villa.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle showed his frustration to Jonjo Shelvey after the 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Monday night.

The Magpies went into the game with two wins in a row and three games unbeaten, but came unstuck from two first half set pieces.

Firstly, Conor Hourihane whipped home the opener from a laid-off free kick, before he crossed from a wide free kick for Anwar El Ghazi to make it 2-0.

Newcastle huffed and puffed but couldn't break Villa down, and it seems that one player was frustrated with his role in the defeat.

Striker Gayle come off the bench to try and find Newcastle a goal, but ended up touching the ball just twice in a fairly anonymous showing.

Of course, much of his game relies on service, and he allegedly made his frustration known to midfielder Shelvey after the final whistle.

It isn't the first time that has happened this season, as Gayle did similar with Ciaran Clark after the defeat at Chelsea, having failed to even touched the ball.

Gayle clearly can't impact the game if he's not touching the ball, and his repeated shows of frustration show that it just isn't quite working for him under Steve Bruce just yet.