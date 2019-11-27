Quick links

West Ham United

Everton

Premier League

Report: David Moyes interested in West Ham talks, but Everton want him too

Olly Dawes
David Moyes of West Ham United after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on May 13, 2018 in London, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United and Everton appear to be battling for David Moyes.

David Moyes of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on May 13, 2018 in London, England.

According to The Mirror, Everton and West Ham United both want to bring back David Moyes – and he's interested in a return to the Hammers.

Tottenham sacked Mauricio Pochettino over the international break, and there is now pressure on a whole host of Premier League managers who could also lose their jobs.

Everton's Marco Silva is primed for the chopping block after six defeats in the last nine and a 2-0 loss at home to Norwich City, whilst Manuel Pellegrini is under huge pressure after picking up just two points in seven games.

 

Now, it's claimed that both teams have Moyes at the top of their wishlists, with a battle potentially emerging for the Scot's services.

Despite not being kept on by West Ham in 2018, Moyes is thought to be interested in speaking to the Hammers, with a return to East London not ruled out.

Moyes took over from Slaven Bilic in 2017, and held the West Ham job until the end of the 2017-18 season, when the Hammers decided to move on and bring in Pellegrini.

David Moyes of West Ham United after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on May 13, 2018 in London, England.

Going back to Moyes, who wasn't exactly the most popular West Ham manager of all time, would be a huge gamble from the Hammers, but it would save them having to try and negotiate an in-work manager's exit in mid-season.

Everton would also like Moyes back following his 2013 exit from Goodison Park, meaning he suddenly finds himself as a wanted man by two of his former clubs; not bad for a manager whose success over the last five years is somewhat limited.

David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on December 8, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch