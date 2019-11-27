Report: David Moyes interested in West Ham talks, but Everton want him too

West Ham United and Everton appear to be battling for David Moyes.

According to The Mirror, Everton and West Ham United both want to bring back David Moyes – and he's interested in a return to the Hammers.

Tottenham sacked Mauricio Pochettino over the international break, and there is now pressure on a whole host of Premier League managers who could also lose their jobs.

Everton's Marco Silva is primed for the chopping block after six defeats in the last nine and a 2-0 loss at home to Norwich City, whilst Manuel Pellegrini is under huge pressure after picking up just two points in seven games.

Now, it's claimed that both teams have Moyes at the top of their wishlists, with a battle potentially emerging for the Scot's services.

Despite not being kept on by West Ham in 2018, Moyes is thought to be interested in speaking to the Hammers, with a return to East London not ruled out.

Moyes took over from Slaven Bilic in 2017, and held the West Ham job until the end of the 2017-18 season, when the Hammers decided to move on and bring in Pellegrini.

Going back to Moyes, who wasn't exactly the most popular West Ham manager of all time, would be a huge gamble from the Hammers, but it would save them having to try and negotiate an in-work manager's exit in mid-season.

Everton would also like Moyes back following his 2013 exit from Goodison Park, meaning he suddenly finds himself as a wanted man by two of his former clubs; not bad for a manager whose success over the last five years is somewhat limited.