Report: Crystal Palace want £5.3m Milan outcast Fabio Borini

Danny Owen
Serie A benchwarmer Fabio Borini could be on his way back to the Premier League with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Fabio Borini of AC Milan celebrates his goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 6, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

AC Milan benchwarmer Fabio Borini could be on his way back to the Premier League in January with Crystal Palace taking a keen interest, according to Calciomercato.

It has been a season to forget so far for the versatile Italian. Borini, who made a shock £5.3 million move to the Serie A giants following Sunderland’s relegation from the top flight in 2017, has made just two league appearances in 2019/20 and none since August.

So a move away from Milan is unsurprisingly on the cards. Reports in Italy claim that Genoa and Torino are keen to offer Borini a fresh start while Crystal Palace are in the race too.

 

Borini is out of contract at the end of the season and, given that Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli does not see the 28-year-old as a key part of his plans, Milan will surely jump at the chance to cash in during the winter.

Borini has represented Chelsea, Liverpool and Sunderland in English football but his best displays arguably came under Brendan Rodgers at Swansea City, when he scored six goals in nine games to fire the South Welsh outfit into the Premier League for the first time.

“I’m delighted. I think Fabio is a great example of persistence,” Rodgers said after reuniting with Borini at Anfield.

Fabio Borini of AC Milan in action during the serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and AC Milan at Stadio Artemio Franchi on December 30, 2017 in Florence, Italy.

“He keeps going… He hasn’t featured a great deal over the course of the season, but it hasn’t stopped him training well and working hard. He’s played himself into contention for the team by training well and working hard.”

Borini, as you might have guessed from Rodgers’ comments, is famed for his commendable work-rate rather than his ruthlessness in front of goal. He isn’t going to be the clinical centre-forward Crystal Palace need but he should be a very handy utility player at Selhurst Park.

Sunderland's Italian forward Fabio Borini celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Sunderland...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

