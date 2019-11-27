Report: Arsenal want Wolves boss Nuno

Arsenal are said to be keen on Nuno, with the board impressed by the job he has done at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal’s board have been impressed by Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno.

Nuno has led Wolves to promotion to the Premier League, and currently has his side sitting ahead of Arsenal this season.

Wolves have had to cope with the demands of a Europa League campaign this term to go alongside their domestic schedule, but they have still performed extremely well, and seem to be making forward progress again.

Arsenal’s board have reportedly not let Nuno’s work at Molineux go unnoticed.

With current Arsenal boss Unai Emery coming under pressure, it seems that Nuno has rising support at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are now said to be considering making a move for the 45-year-old, and Raul Sanllehi does have links with him.

Arsenal’s director of football, Sanllehi, has a close relationship with Jorge Mendes, who works as Nuno’s agent.

Mendes, of course, also has a good relationship with Wolves - so brokering a deal between the two clubs could prove problematic for the super agent.

However, it seems that Arsenal could be ready to stage a move for the Wolves boss in the near future, unless Emery can somehow find a way to turn his side’s form around in the coming weeks.