Reading fans thinks Ovie Ejaria ran rings around Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United left it late to secure a valuable three points at Reading in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Leeds secured a late 1-0 win at the Madejski Stadium, but the home fans were impressed with how their man in the middle performed.

Phillips would have been tasked with stopping the attacking threat of Ejaria, but the Leeds man was seemingly provided with the toughest test of his season.

Whilst Reading and Ejaria would have been disappointed with Jack Harrison popping up with a late goal, they can take comfort from the manner in which they battled.

Both Ejaria and Phillips played the whole game as Reading remained compact and strong in their shape and Leeds dominated possession.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were sluggish in the first half but did quicken things up after the break but they still weren't able to create clear cut chances.

Then Helder Costa provided a brilliant cross from the right-hand side and Harrison's bursting run into the penalty area resulted in him sealing the points for his side and putting them top of the table.

This is how a selection of Reading fans on Twitter reacted to Ejaria's performance against Phillips:

Expected more from Phillips. Ejaria had him on toast. But good teams win games like that. Fair play — Ben Turner (@benturrrner) November 26, 2019

Ejaria has just absolutely done Phillips — Saul (@Saul1871) November 26, 2019

Ejaria just made a mockery of Phillips three times in a row. Lovely. #readingfc — Courtney Friday (@ChronCourtney) November 26, 2019

Don’t even @ me there Is no argument here. Ejaria is the best player in this league. He is a joy to watch Ovie literally pulls players pants down week in week out. So don’t feel bad Phillips for making you look silly there. #ReadingFC — Josh Davies (@Jd_rg) November 26, 2019

Can someone get me that clip of ejaria skilling up Phillips please #readingfc — Harry (@dingharry___) November 26, 2019

Went to the game tonight expecting to come away raving about Kalvin Phillips, but Ovie Ejaria gave him the absolute runaround. Unlucky to not take a point from *arguably* the best team in the league. #readingfc pic.twitter.com/O0rG3mIH1B — Adam Goodwin (@AdamGoodwin__) November 26, 2019

By the way all this kalvin Phillips bollocks for england ? shouldn't be anywhere near the england team ejaria the best player on that pitch tonight by a country mile — leigh southall (@leighwbafc) November 26, 2019

Ovie Ejaria just CANNOT be embarrassing Kalvin Phillips like that on tv! The man has Premier League clubs watching, he has a family! — Jamie Wykes (@jamiewykes99) November 26, 2019

Hard to see the case for Kalvin Phillips getting anywhere near the England squad when Ovie Ejaria has him beat all ends up #readingfc #REALEE — Cam (@CamWyper) November 26, 2019