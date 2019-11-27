Quick links

Reading fans thinks Ovie Ejaria ran rings around Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips

Amir Mir
Ovie Ejaria of Reading FC strikes unsuccessfully at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.
Leeds United left it late to secure a valuable three points at Reading in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Ovie Ejaria of Reading FC is tackled by Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in...

Reading fans on Twitter have lauded Ovie Ejaria for his performance against Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips on Tuesday night.

Leeds secured a late 1-0 win at the Madejski Stadium, but the home fans were impressed with how their man in the middle performed.

 

Phillips would have been tasked with stopping the attacking threat of Ejaria, but the Leeds man was seemingly provided with the toughest test of his season.

Whilst Reading and Ejaria would have been disappointed with Jack Harrison popping up with a late goal, they can take comfort from the manner in which they battled.

Both Ejaria and Phillips played the whole game as Reading remained compact and strong in their shape and Leeds dominated possession.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds tackles with Ovie Ejaria of Reading during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading,...

Marcelo Bielsa's side were sluggish in the first half but did quicken things up after the break but they still weren't able to create clear cut chances.

Then Helder Costa provided a brilliant cross from the right-hand side and Harrison's bursting run into the penalty area resulted in him sealing the points for his side and putting them top of the table.

This is how a selection of Reading fans on Twitter reacted to Ejaria's performance against Phillips:

