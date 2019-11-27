Quick links

Reading fans react on Twitter as Leeds United claim late win

Giuseppe Labellarte
Leeds United took on Reading and returned to Elland Road with all three points.

Following their Championship home defeat to Leeds United, a number of Reading fans took to Twitter to comment about their performance against the Whites.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges made the trip to Berkshire hoping to extend their unbeaten run to seven games and their winning streak to four games, while the Royals hoped to make it four home wins in a row.

 

 

In the end it proved a relatively uninspiring encounter settled by a late goal, Leeds breaking from a Reading free kick as good work from Ezgjan Alioski and Helder Costa allowed Jack Harrison to head home at the far post.

It was a harsh outcome for Reading, who held their own against the Elland Road side for large spells of the game and restricted them to very few chances, but reaction was fairly mixed amongst the Royals fans - some felt gutted, others thought Leeds deserved it.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Reading, who had taken 10 points from new manager Mark Bowen's first four games in charge, stay 18th in the Championship table, having lost for a second successive game, while Leeds moved a point clear of West Bromwich Albion, who have a game in hand and face Bristol City on Wednesday.

