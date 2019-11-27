Reading fans react on Twitter as Leeds United claim late win

Leeds United took on Reading and returned to Elland Road with all three points.

Following their Championship home defeat to Leeds United, a number of Reading fans took to Twitter to comment about their performance against the Whites.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges made the trip to Berkshire hoping to extend their unbeaten run to seven games and their winning streak to four games, while the Royals hoped to make it four home wins in a row.

In the end it proved a relatively uninspiring encounter settled by a late goal, Leeds breaking from a Reading free kick as good work from Ezgjan Alioski and Helder Costa allowed Jack Harrison to head home at the far post.

It was a harsh outcome for Reading, who held their own against the Elland Road side for large spells of the game and restricted them to very few chances, but reaction was fairly mixed amongst the Royals fans - some felt gutted, others thought Leeds deserved it.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Leeds deserved it. We were just praying we would hang in. 2nd ball we just never win. — Max Cruttenden (@maxiebadger) November 26, 2019

Got to say I think they would be running away with the league if their stickers weren’t so shocking. Better go looking in January. Fair play they won it from midfield. — Peter martire (@RFCmartire) November 26, 2019

Unlucky in the end as defended very well, first time commit players forward & get done. But Puscas & Meite we’re both terrible, neither can hold the Ball, can’t pass, no movement and can’t finish. Boye looked much more composed. — Chris Smith (@cjlsmith87) November 26, 2019

Lucky. — Ed blythman (@Ed_Blythman) November 26, 2019

Does anyone remember what the top half of the table looks like generally can’t remember — daniel white (@danielRFC16) November 26, 2019

Really gutted! So unlucky not to claim that one point — Royal life (@Readingfan7) November 26, 2019

Deserved a point, but got undone on a swift counter. Ovie was class. Hoping Baldock is back Sat or Joao — ollie huxford (@ollie_rfc) November 26, 2019

Calm down, robbed is a bit much — (@AIex1871) November 26, 2019

Not sure we were robbed..We played well but they played slightly better and of course the table doesnt lie. We were robbed of extra time though. How it was only 3 mins i will never know.. — Daran (@LoyalRoyalDaz) November 26, 2019

We are in dire need of a striker! Give Loader a start and see what he does, 5mins in the dying minutes of every game is not enough to grow the lad. He got plenty of caps last season but we all know what last season was like for us. The #markbowen era may be different — Royal life (@Readingfan7) November 26, 2019

Reading, who had taken 10 points from new manager Mark Bowen's first four games in charge, stay 18th in the Championship table, having lost for a second successive game, while Leeds moved a point clear of West Bromwich Albion, who have a game in hand and face Bristol City on Wednesday.