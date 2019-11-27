Rangers fans react to Nathan Young-Coombes' display in UEFA Youth League

Quick links

John McGinley
Nathan Young-Coombes (Glasgow Rangers) of England celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the international friendly match between England U17 and Germany U17 at Pinatar Arena...
The Ibrox youngster was in excellent form for the Rangers U19 side earlier today.

Rangers youths have progressed into the next round of the UEFA Youth League after a 4-1 aggregate victory over Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday.

Already 2-0 up against the Slovakian side after a fine victory in early November, the colt side showed their steel to travel abroad and get the job done.

Nathan Young-Coombes again found himself on the scoresheet, having also scored in the home leg. This time he netted a double, increasing the hype levels surrounding his ability.

Still just 16, the England youth international has been in sparkling form this season, with some questioning whether he could soon be called up to Steven Gerrard's first-team.

That may be a bit premature at this stage, but the former Chelsea kid is certainly enjoying himself at the club working with Graeme Murty and Peter Lovenkrands.

 

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said earlier this month: "They know where I am in my development. I am only 16, so getting U21 football against a first team like Wrexham, you’d think: ‘wow, hold on a second’.

"I have faith in what our coaches will do for me in the future.

"Peter and Murts have been great for me. We are always talking about how I can take my game to the next level."

Clearly whatever they're doing is paying off massively and Young-Coombes can now look forward to a play-off round tie where the colts could face teams such as Atletico Madrid or Lyon.

These supporters are delighted with the teenager's progress, taking to Twitter today to share their thoughts...

