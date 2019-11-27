Rachid Ghezzal makes his stance about Leicester City exit very clear

Rachid Ghezzal made just eight Premier League starts for Brendan Rodgers' Foxes before moving to Serie A with Fiorentina.

Rachid Ghezzal has admitted to FirenzeViola that he is hoping to cut his ties with Leicester City and seal a permanent move to Fiorentina.

The Algerian international moved to Serie A on loan in September after failing to make an impression in his debut season at the King Power Stadium. Ghezzal, a £10 million signing from Monaco, started just eight Premier League games and slipped rapidly down the pecking order, barely getting a look in when Brendan Rodgers replaced Claude Puel in the dugout.

The new Riyad Mahrez, he certainly was not.

The winger’s agent, Theofilos Karasavvidis, admitted to Tuttomercatoweb earlier this month that Ghezzal had no regrets about swapping the Foxes for Florence with Vincenzo Montella’s side having the option to buy him outright for £8.5 million.

The 27-year-old has now broken his silence and has left no one in any doubt about his priorities.

"It is very different from Leicester, both the city and life. Florence is magnificent and my family feels good here,” Ghezzal admitted.

“I hope to stay. The fans give great support to the team. Every day I find someone who tells me: ‘Come on Viola’ and this makes me very happy.”

Ghezzal has started just one of his six Serie A appearances so far, however, with fans’ favourite Federico Chiesa and the legendary Franck Ribery both ahead of him in the pecking order.

The one-time Lyon forward will have to step up his game if he is to convince Fiorentina to part with £8.5 million.