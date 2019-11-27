Quick links

Rachid Ghezzal makes his stance about Leicester City exit very clear

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City press conference at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on November 21, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Rachid Ghezzal made just eight Premier League starts for Brendan Rodgers' Foxes before moving to Serie A with Fiorentina.

Rachid Ghezzal of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium on February 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Rachid Ghezzal has admitted to FirenzeViola that he is hoping to cut his ties with Leicester City and seal a permanent move to Fiorentina.

The Algerian international moved to Serie A on loan in September after failing to make an impression in his debut season at the King Power Stadium. Ghezzal, a £10 million signing from Monaco, started just eight Premier League games and slipped rapidly down the pecking order, barely getting a look in when Brendan Rodgers replaced Claude Puel in the dugout.

The new Riyad Mahrez, he certainly was not.

 

The winger’s agent, Theofilos Karasavvidis, admitted to Tuttomercatoweb earlier this month that Ghezzal had no regrets about swapping the Foxes for Florence with Vincenzo Montella’s side having the option to buy him outright for £8.5 million.

The 27-year-old has now broken his silence and has left no one in any doubt about his priorities.

Rachid Ghezzal of ACF Fiorentina in action during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Parma Calcio at Stadio Artemio Franchi on November 3, 2019 in Florence, Italy.

"It is very different from Leicester, both the city and life. Florence is magnificent and my family feels good here,” Ghezzal admitted.

“I hope to stay. The fans give great support to the team. Every day I find someone who tells me: ‘Come on Viola’ and this makes me very happy.”

Ghezzal has started just one of his six Serie A appearances so far, however, with fans’ favourite Federico Chiesa and the legendary Franck Ribery both ahead of him in the pecking order.

The one-time Lyon forward will have to step up his game if he is to convince Fiorentina to part with £8.5 million.

Rachid Ghezzal of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Fulham at The King Power Stadium on March 9th 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

