PlayStation Plus: The free PS4 games for December include Titanfall 2

The free PS4 games for PlayStation Plus subscribers this December include the excellent Titanfall 2.

Having been leaked earlier in the day, the free PlayStation 4 games for PS Plus subscribers this December 2019 have been revealed as Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross. This is a bit of a surprise as a certain game of the year winner was expected to be revealed, but Sony loyalists should be content enough with the inclusion of Respawn Entertainment's excellent FPS.

The free PlayStation Plus games have been incredible the past couple of months thanks to boasting the likes of The Last Of Us Remastered, Batman Arkham Knight, Outlast 2 and Darksiders 3 in particular. And Sony have continued their fine form by announcing Titanfall 2 as one of the freebies for December.

Below you'll find out everything you need to know about the free PS4 games for next month.

PS Plus: What are the free PS4 games for December?

The free PS4 games for PS Plus subscribers this December 2019 are Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross.

Titanfall 2 is an excellent grab for Sony loyalists thanks to being developed by Respawn Entertainment; the studio responsible for Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Its Microsoft exclusive ancestor was a disappointment that caused a lot of commotion online back in 2014, but Titanfall 2 is a far superior darling thanks to boasting incredible multiplayer action alongside a good enough single-player campaign.

As for Monster Energy Supercross, it's a semi-decent racer that some gamers will be able to get a kick out of. Granted, it's nowhere near the level of quality as Titanfall 2, but it's still a worthy enough side present that can provide some fun if you give it a chance.

PS Plus games for December time!



Titanfall 2 - become a mech-piloting, parkour-ing hero (you need to play this single player campaign)

️ Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame - show off your wheelie good motorbike skills pic.twitter.com/MF9iXuMj5Z — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 27, 2019

You should be able to download these games on December 3rd. This means you only have less than a week to grab Nioh and Outlast 2 before they disappear from the PS Plus range.