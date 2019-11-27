Photo: Brian McDermott spotted at Leeds match

The 58-year-old spent a year in charge of Leeds United.

Former Leeds United boss Brian McDermott turned up to watch two of his old sides on Tuesday night.

Promotion-chasing Leeds made the trip to Reading as Marcelo Bielsa's troops looked to make it four Championship wins on the spin.

McDermott spent an eventful year in charge of the Elland Road club until May of 2014, with two spells at Reading either side of his stint in West Yorkshire.

The former Arsenal midfielder spent four years at The Madejski Stadium as manager until 2013, before returning after parting company with the Whites, who were then owned by Massimo Cellino.

McDermott, a former scout and player with the Gunners, lasted only six months with the Royals the second time around.

He hasn't been in management since, but the Slough-born coach returned to watch Bielsa's side nick a 1-0 victory, courtesy of a last-minute Jack Harrison goal.

Always good to see ex #lufc boss Brian McDermott. pic.twitter.com/wDGRmhA8in — Adam Pope (@apopey) November 26, 2019

McDermott was and still is a popular figure among fans of the West Yorkshire club.

He was fired by the Whites in January of 2014, only to be reinstated days later following confusion over Cellino's plans upon taking ownership of the English side.

He lasted another four months and helped Leeds stay in the Championship, ultimately finishing 15th.