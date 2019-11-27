Quick links

Photo: Brian McDermott spotted at Leeds match

General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.
The 58-year-old spent a year in charge of Leeds United.

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.

Former Leeds United boss Brian McDermott turned up to watch two of his old sides on Tuesday night.

Promotion-chasing Leeds made the trip to Reading as Marcelo Bielsa's troops looked to make it four Championship wins on the spin.

McDermott spent an eventful year in charge of the Elland Road club until May of 2014, with two spells at Reading either side of his stint in West Yorkshire.

The former Arsenal midfielder spent four years at The Madejski Stadium as manager until 2013, before returning after parting company with the Whites, who were then owned by Massimo Cellino.

 

McDermott, a former scout and player with the Gunners, lasted only six months with the Royals the second time around.

He hasn't been in management since, but the Slough-born coach returned to watch Bielsa's side nick a 1-0 victory, courtesy of a last-minute Jack Harrison goal.

McDermott was and still is a popular figure among fans of the West Yorkshire club.

He was fired by the Whites in January of 2014, only to be reinstated days later following confusion over Cellino's plans upon taking ownership of the English side.

He lasted another four months and helped Leeds stay in the Championship, ultimately finishing 15th.

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.

