Phil Parkinson shares what Sunderland want in the January transfer window

The Black Cats have slipped down the League One table while crashing out of the FA Cup and EFL Trophy since Parkinson replaced Jack Ross.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson is counting down the days until the January transfer window swings open after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion at a vitriolic Stadium of Light, speaking to The Chronicle.

The atmosphere is quickly becoming toxic once again on Wearside

To say that 5-0 thrashing of Tranmere Rovers in just Parkinson’s second game in charge was a false dawn would be the understatement of the century. Since then, The Black Cats have won just one of nine matches in all competitions, losing in the EFL Trophy to Leicester City’s kids and bowing out of the FA Cup first round for the first time in 95 years, all the while slipping down the League One table.

Despite taking an early lead against Burton thanks to Aiden McGeady’s penalty, Sunderland ended up with nothing during a performance which lacked, in Parkinson’s own words, conviction, character or courage.

The former Bolton boss is praying that the January transfer window can turn this dismal season around – though it remains to be seen if he lasts until then. And Parkinson's comments suggest that he is prioritising players with the requisite character to thrive in an expectant, pressurised atmosphere.

“We need additions, I don’t think there is any doubt about that. We need players who are going to relish playing on this stage,” said the 51-year-old, who was serenaded by a chorus of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ after Burton stole the lead.

“Tonight was the first time I have sensed that the pressure was really on us and we went away from trying to play.”

Speaking to the Shields Gazette recently, director Charlie Methven claimed that Parkinson had asked for five new signings in the winter with the likes of Manchester United youngster James Garner and Azerbaijan centre-back Bahlul Mustafazada being linked of late.