Paul Merson wonders who would take Everton job if Marco Silva gets sacked any time soon

Everton are in dire straits at present with Goodison Park boss Marco Silva on thin ice and the Toffees fanbase increasingly loud in wanting him gone.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has suggested that Everton could struggle to find a good replacement for Marco Silva before Christmas, given the Toffees' daunting Premier League run and crucial League Cup quarter-final clash (Sky Sports News).

Everton have been terribly inconsistent this season and sit just four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, 18th-placed Norwich having reduced the gap with their 2-0 win at Goodison Park at the weekend.

The Toffees were especially lacklustre against the Canaries - who claimed only their first away win of the season - with goalkeeper Tim Krul barely troubled by the home front line despite 18 shots (BBC Sport).

It was Everton's seventh loss of the season, sending them to a lowly 16th in the table, and to say increasing amounts of Toffees fans have grown tired of Silva would be an understatement.

However, Everton face a daunting set of fixtures over the coming weeks - Leicester City and Liverpool away, Chelsea at home, Manchester United away, Leicester at home in the League Cup quarter-final, then Arsenal at home just before Christmas.

"It feels like a game of poker at the moment with these clubs - do you stick or twist?" Merson wrote on Sky Sports News. "They're all searching for that next game where a win would take the pressure off. But, let's be honest, who is going to take that Everton job now? It's a great job but look at the fixtures.

"Who wants to come in now? It's a great job and it's a great club, but you could lose the first four games easily. Then, you're behind the eight ball before you've even started. When the easier games come, they become harder because you're already on a losing streak. Confidence is low and it will have a knock-on effect."

According to a recent Sky Sports News report, David Moyes is in a strong position to return to either Everton or West Ham as they consider their managers' futures.