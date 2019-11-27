Nuno's past comments about Arsenal's squad are now interesting

Wolves boss Nuno is said to be a potential replacement for Unai Emery at Arsenal.

Nuno’s comments about Arsenal’s squad from earlier this month are now very interesting, amid rumours that the Gunners want to appoint him.

The Daily Mail claim that Arsenal want to appoint the Wolves boss, as they seek a replacement for Unai Emery.

It seems that Nuno has become Arsenal’s top target, with the board impressed by his work at Wolves.

It was not long ago that Nuno was preparing his Wolves side to take on Arsenal.

On that occasion, the game finished as a 1-1 draw, but before the match Nuno gave his opinion on Arsenal’s team and he was full of praise for the quality that they possessed.

“Arsenal is a totally different game and a totally different opponent, but we know it will be very, very difficult,” Nuno said to Sky Sports before the match.

“Arsenal have a fantastic squad and a very good manager, so it's going to be very difficult.

"It is a new game, history in football does not repeat itself. Arsenal have a lot of quality players, well organised, they have speed and have good quality with possession on the ball.”

Whether the quality of Arsenal’s team would be enough to convince Nuno to take the job at the Emirates Stadium now remains to be seen.

However, it is interesting to see that the Wolves boss was talking up the quality of Arsenal’s team before facing them, despite their struggles this season.

Wolves are actually currently ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table, after an excellent run of form over recent weeks.