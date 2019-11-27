Nottingham Forest flop Andreas Bouchalakis is now impressing in the Champions League

Bouchalakis started just 11 Championship games for Nottingham Forest but now he's thriving with Greek giants Olympiacos.

Andreas Bouchalakis might have lasted just one season in the Championship with Nottingham Forest but, two years on, he is thriving on a far grander stage.

On Tuesday night, the Greek international started his fifth Champions League game of the campaign and more than held his own against a Tottenham Hotspur side with Jose Mourinho prowling and growling on the touchline.

Olympiacos dominated the opening 45-minutes at North London, racing into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes. And while Bouchalakis won’t be hogging any headlines in the Mediterranean, he went about his job in the centre of midfield with class and poise.

The 26-year-old completed 87 per cent of his passes, won three aerial duels and even tallied three successful tackles on the night. Tottenham might have roared back to win 4-2, inspired by the reborn Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Serge Aurier, but there is no doubt now about Bouchalakis’ ability to compete at the highest level.

It’s hard to believe, on last night’s evidence, that Bouchalakis was only trusted to make 11 Championship starts for Nottingham Forest before he slinked off through the back door.

Still, the Forest fans will always have those two glorious goals against Brentford to savour.