Nottingham Forest flop Andreas Bouchalakis is now impressing in the Champions League

Danny Owen
Nottingham Forest fans sing after the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on March 11, 2018 in Nottingham, England.
Bouchalakis started just 11 Championship games for Nottingham Forest but now he's thriving with Greek giants Olympiacos.

Andreas Bouchalakis (M) of Olympiacos FC celebrates his goal during the Europa League - Qualifying Play-Offs - 1st Leg match between Olympiacos FC and Burnley FC at Karaiskakis Stadium on...

Andreas Bouchalakis might have lasted just one season in the Championship with Nottingham Forest but, two years on, he is thriving on a far grander stage.

On Tuesday night, the Greek international started his fifth Champions League game of the campaign and more than held his own against a Tottenham Hotspur side with Jose Mourinho prowling and growling on the touchline.

 

Olympiacos dominated the opening 45-minutes at North London, racing into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes. And while Bouchalakis won’t be hogging any headlines in the Mediterranean, he went about his job in the centre of midfield with class and poise.

The 26-year-old completed 87 per cent of his passes, won three aerial duels and even tallied three successful tackles on the night. Tottenham might have roared back to win 4-2, inspired by the reborn Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Serge Aurier, but there is no doubt now about Bouchalakis’ ability to compete at the highest level.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham goes down under pressure from Andreas Bouchalakis during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur...

It’s hard to believe, on last night’s evidence, that Bouchalakis was only trusted to make 11 Championship starts for Nottingham Forest before he slinked off through the back door.

Still, the Forest fans will always have those two glorious goals against Brentford to savour.

Andreas Bouchalakis of Olympiacos FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Olympiacos FC at Allianz Arena on November 6, 2019 in Munich,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

