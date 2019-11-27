Neil Lennon defends Celtic's Peter Lawwell over bonus

The Celtic chief executive faced some tough questions this afternoon.

Neil Lennon has defended chief executive Peter Lawwell following a stinging question during Celtic's Annual General Meeting this afternoon.

According to Herald Scotland, Lawwell received a huge bonus of £2.3 million from Celtic 12 months ago.

One Hoops fan took him to task over his financial gain at Parkhead, asking as quoted by The Record: "How many goals did you score? You have had a pay increase - it’s bizarre."

The Bhoys have dominated Scottish football since 2012 and Lawwell played a role in the appointment of Brendan Rodgers, who led the club to seven trophies in almost three seasons, before Lennon took over in February and helped Celtic realise a historic Treble Treble.

Here's how Lennon responded to that supporter: "Peter Lawwell is the best. You have to pay for him. He makes unpopular decision but he is worth every penny he is paid.”

Chairman Ian Bankier added: "Peter Lawwell is worth every penny that we pay him."

If Celtic win 10 Premiership titles in a row during Lawwell's stint in the boardroom then very few fans will care about his salary.

That's all that matters to Hoops fans over the next two years, winning the league this season and next to consolidate a decade of domination.

But it won't be easy because Steven Gerrard's Rangers side are looking as strong as they have done since before 2012.

The Gers are behind Lennon's side on goal difference, and they meet one another in a League Cup final at Hampden Park on December 8.