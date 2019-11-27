Netflix: Who is Mike Birbiglia's wife? The New One spotlights their marriage!

If you're looking for laughs, Mike has got you covered.

Mike Birbiglia's wife plays an important role in his latest Stand-up.

Let's face it... Netflix is a gift. It's easy to take it for granted because it's always there, but if it were to go, boy, would we feel it. They've been putting out so much great content lately, and such variety.

Recently, they've unveiled master filmmaker Martin Scorsese's The Irishman - a 3 1/2 hour gangster epic starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and more, but then you have stuff like Mike Birbiglia: The New One.

There is a place for all types of entertainment on the streaming service, whether it's a sweeping masterwork or just someone standing centre-stage making us laugh. Actually, Netflix has proven particularly valuable in the realm of stand-up comedy this year, delivering specials from the likes of Dave Chappelle, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Mo Gilligan and more.

Let's spotlight Mike's for a moment...

HAVE YOURSELF... Every Christmas film on Amazon Prime UK

Mike Birbiglia: The New One on Netflix

This new Netflix Originals special - Mike Birbiglia: The New One - arrived on the service on Tuesday, November 26th 2019.

The 41-year-old American stand-up comedian, writer and all-round multi-talent is well known for his specials and has been honoured with awards across his career. However, it's worth noting that he's an actor and has starred in a range of projects, including Your Sister's Sister, Cedar Rapids, Trainwreck and TV series Orange Is the New Black.

His new special has already attracted praise on social media, with one fan recently tweeting: "Mike Birbiglia’s new Netflix special was 1000% worth staying up late to watch."

Another added: "In case you're looking for some Netflix to fill your time this week, I was lucky enough to see Mike Birbiglia's The New One live two weeks ago and it was heartbreaking and hilarious and I cannot recommend it enough."

A KING IS CROWNED: Stormzy announces highly-anticipated second album

Who is Mike Birbiglia's wife?

The comic talks about his wife and conversations they've had throughout the latest special, but who exactly is she?

Well, Mike's wife is Jen Stein and the pair married back in 2007. They have a daughter named Oona, but other than that, little is known of Jen's personal life beyond Mike's stand-up material.

Although, it is known that she is a poet. Her work has been published in Poetry International, The New Yorker and she's the proud author of 2017's Occasionally, I remove your brain through your nose, which is a book of poems published in 2017.

BEYOND: Will The Man in the High Castle return for another season?

Mike Birbiglia and Jen Stein attend the opening night of "Mike Birbiglia: The New One" at the Cherry Lane Theatre on August 2, 2018 in New York City.

Jen Stein is a producer!

You can find Jen on IMDb, where it's noted she has worked as a producer on a handful of projects.

In 2012, she worked as an associate producer on Mike Birbiglia and Seth Barrish's 2012 comedy film Sleepwalk with Me. Later - in 2016 - she also took the role of consulting producer on another of Mike's comedy-drama projects: Don't Think Twice.

SEE ALSO: 7 films and series the late Godfrey Gao starred in

Besides these two efforts, she's credited as a creative consultant on the documentary Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend.

In other news, has Final Space been renewed?