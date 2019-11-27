Micky Gray wants Kevin Phillips to become Sunderland's next manager, Micky Quinn responds

It has been a difficult start to life at Sunderland for Phil Parkinson following their defeat to Burton Albion last night.

Sunderland legend Micky Gray has made it clear on Twitter that Kevin Phillips should replace Phil Parkinson after another costly result last night - and Newcastle legend Micky Quinn has joked that the club should stick with their currently under-performing boss.

In October, months after their play-off final defeat to Charlton, Sunderland parted ways with Jack Ross and turned to ex-Bolton man Parkinson to take over their highly-pressured role.

But life has started in a difficult manner for the Englishmen, as the Black Cats are seemingly drifting away from the top-six and their quest to secure promotion to the Championship.

On Tuesday night, Burton rocked up to the Stadium of Light and secured a deserved three points as they put in a brilliant display despite having a squad that costs very little compared to Sunderland's.

After the game, club legend Gray was clearly raging at the result as he urged the club to replace Parkinson with Phillips, as posted on his personal Twitter account.

So dont tell me about experienced managers no more... get Kev Phillips in... what have we got to lose...! Lampard did ok, gerrard too.. so why not Kev??? Give the whole place a lift #Safc — michael gray (@mickygray33) November 26, 2019

No keep him there Micky

Couldn’t believe Kevin didn’t get the job last time #Shambles — Mick Quinn (@mickquinn1089) November 27, 2019

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will pull the trigger once more and replace Parkinson despite just appointing him recently.

But, on the other hand, Sunderland need to earn promotion and if they have made a mistake with this appointment then they need to act.

In the meantime, Sunderland face an away clash against Gillingham at the weekend before back-to-back home matches against Blackpool and Parkinson's former club Bolton.