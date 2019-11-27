Maxi Gomez shares 'the truth' about why he didn't join West Ham

Maxi Gomez has opened up on West Ham's interest in him.

Valencia striker Maxi Gomez has told The Guardian that he 'didn't hesitate' about a move to the Mestalla despite interest from West Ham United.

With Marko Arnautovic heading off to China and exits for Jordan Hugill, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll, a new striker was the priority for West Ham.

Their top target was Gomez, having been impressed with the Uruguayan's performances at Celta Vigo, where he scored 31 goals in 75 appearances.

A burly target man, Gomez looked to suit Premier League football perfectly, but a long transfer saga ended with the 23-year-old signing for Valencia instead, meaning he's playing in this season's Champions League.

West Ham ended up smashing their transfer record on Sebastien Haller instead, who has looked impressive when given service and support in a dire West Ham side.

So far, Gomez has impressed for Valencia. He's hit six goals in 13 league games, though he endured a difficult evening in front of goal against Chelsea earlier today.

Now, Gomez has spoken about 'the truth' of his summer transfer saga, and that's that whilst he thought West Ham were a real prospect and a 'big club', he couldn't turn down the chance to stay in Spain with Valencia.

“I was relaxed,” said Gomez. “There was a lot of talk of a lot of clubs – Barcelona, England – but I left it with my sister, my family. They were the ones who handled it all with my agents. West Ham was real, a big club. But the truth is that when I found out about Valencia I didn’t hesitate: because of the language, the club, the league,” he added.