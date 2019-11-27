Quick links

Marcelo Bielsa explains Tyler Roberts substitution for Leeds United

Leeds United managed to pick up a win against Reading last night thanks to last minute winner from Jack Harrison.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton, England.

Marcelo Bielsa has admitted to Leeds Live that he took Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts off against his wishes last night.

Roberts started for Leeds against Reading, but was withdrawn in the first-half when he started feeling some pain.

The Welsh international insisted that he was fit enough to carry on playing.

However, Bielsa decided against risking Roberts, and took him off for Helder Costa.

 

“He felt something in some muscle,” Bielsa explained. “He wanted to continue, but we thought that was risky and we prefer to substitute him.”

Bielsa’s substitute ended up working well for Leeds, as it was Costa who set-up Jack Harrison’s dramatic late winner.

The Whites had been the better side for much of the contest, but couldn’t find a way through the Reading backline.

However, Harrison eventually managed to sneak home at the back post and head home a cross from Costa in the last minute to put Leeds back to the top of the Championship table.

Leeds are next in action against Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

