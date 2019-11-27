Quick links

Liverpool

UEFA Champions League

Liverpool game could be pivotal for Kalidou Koulibaly

Dan Coombs
Napoli's French defender Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Napoli on April 22, 2018 at the Allianz Stadium in...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool take on Napoli this evening.

19th May 2019, Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy; Serie A football, Napoli versus Inter Milan; Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly returns to Anfield this evening with his Napoli side in turmoil.

The highly rated defender also has a point to prove after last season.

A year ago Koulibaly came to Anfield in the Champions League billed as one of the world's best centre-backs.

Koulibaly was at the time being linked with a £90 million move to the Premier League [The Times].

 

Koulibaly's experience at Anfield was not a positive one.

He did not look like the man mountain he was billed as, with Liverpool's attack managing to find a way past him.

Liverpool won the game 1-0 with Mohamed Salah scoring and Koulibaly was given the runaround.

Now he heads to Anfield in an even worse situation.

Napoli's French defender Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Napoli on April 22, 2018 at the Allianz Stadium in...

Napoli are in turmoil with Koulibaly handed a huge fine amid a dressing room revolt, Gazzetta dello Sport, report.

Koulibaly may end up being sold at the end of the season with owner Aurelio De Laurentiis threatening to hold a firesale.

That's why a performance on the big stage up against Liverpool is key. Can he prove himself Van Dijk's equal?

If he can hold out Liverpool's prolific attack, his performance could have a big bearing on his future.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch