Liverpool game could be pivotal for Kalidou Koulibaly

Liverpool take on Napoli this evening.

Kalidou Koulibaly returns to Anfield this evening with his Napoli side in turmoil.

The highly rated defender also has a point to prove after last season.

A year ago Koulibaly came to Anfield in the Champions League billed as one of the world's best centre-backs.

Koulibaly was at the time being linked with a £90 million move to the Premier League [The Times].

Koulibaly's experience at Anfield was not a positive one.

He did not look like the man mountain he was billed as, with Liverpool's attack managing to find a way past him.

Liverpool won the game 1-0 with Mohamed Salah scoring and Koulibaly was given the runaround.

Now he heads to Anfield in an even worse situation.

Napoli are in turmoil with Koulibaly handed a huge fine amid a dressing room revolt, Gazzetta dello Sport, report.

Koulibaly may end up being sold at the end of the season with owner Aurelio De Laurentiis threatening to hold a firesale.

That's why a performance on the big stage up against Liverpool is key. Can he prove himself Van Dijk's equal?

If he can hold out Liverpool's prolific attack, his performance could have a big bearing on his future.