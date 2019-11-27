Quick links

Liverpool fans worried over Jurgen Klopp's Joel Matip comments

Jurgen Klopp manager
Liverpool defender Joel Matip could be set to miss out for another few weeks yet with injury.

Joel Matip of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on March 31, 2018 in London, England.

Liverpool fans are concerned over Joel Matip’s injury problem now.

Matip initially was expected to only be sidelined for a brief period, but the Liverpool centre-back has now been out since the middle of October.

The powerful centre-back has missed weeks of action for the Reds, and it doesn’t seem as if his return is imminent.

Indeed, when asked about his injury, Jurgen Klopp claimed Matip was set to have the problem re-assessed in the near future.

 

“This week we have kind of a reassessment scan where you have a look at how it improved, but there’s nothing you can really do a lot, you have to wait until the body is doing the job pretty much,” Klopp said to the club’s official website.

“And we will see that, then we’ll know more.

“He looks fine but is not able to play and not able to train at the moment.”

Liverpool fans are now concerned by Klopp’s words, as they fear Matip could be out for a long time yet.

And, with Liverpool facing a busy schedule over the festive period, supporters are hoping that Matip does come back sooner rather than later.

In Matip’s absence, Dejan Lovren has stepped into Liverpool’s team and, in fairness to him, the Croatian has performed well.

However, Matip's partnership with Lovren was so strong at the back for Liverpool, and it will be a major boost when he is off the treatment table. 

Liverpool are next in action this evening, when they take on Napoli in the Champions League.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

