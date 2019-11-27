Liverpool fans worried over Jurgen Klopp's Joel Matip comments

Liverpool defender Joel Matip could be set to miss out for another few weeks yet with injury.

Liverpool fans are concerned over Joel Matip’s injury problem now.

Matip initially was expected to only be sidelined for a brief period, but the Liverpool centre-back has now been out since the middle of October.

The powerful centre-back has missed weeks of action for the Reds, and it doesn’t seem as if his return is imminent.

Indeed, when asked about his injury, Jurgen Klopp claimed Matip was set to have the problem re-assessed in the near future.

“This week we have kind of a reassessment scan where you have a look at how it improved, but there’s nothing you can really do a lot, you have to wait until the body is doing the job pretty much,” Klopp said to the club’s official website.

“And we will see that, then we’ll know more.

“He looks fine but is not able to play and not able to train at the moment.”

Liverpool fans are now concerned by Klopp’s words, as they fear Matip could be out for a long time yet.

And, with Liverpool facing a busy schedule over the festive period, supporters are hoping that Matip does come back sooner rather than later.

Miss my giraff...plz come back :( — thekillstealer (@thekillstealer) November 26, 2019

They are really playing it down... Seems like the injury is quite serious — Y. (@vega_punk74) November 26, 2019

Why do we always lie about injuries he was suppose to be out for few weeks it’s already been a month — LFC (@DavidElliott720) November 26, 2019

Missing him — ً (@CalvesLikeShaq) November 26, 2019

Geez, thats aint good news esp with our congested fixture rn — ̶Ꮮɨʋɛʀք̶ṏ̶ṏ̶ʅӄɨռɢ (@VaughnBlessed) November 26, 2019

Dam - he is crucial — Clip Jonson (@ClipJonson) November 26, 2019

URGH — || ℓғc || ❤ (@Tiima89) November 26, 2019

In Matip’s absence, Dejan Lovren has stepped into Liverpool’s team and, in fairness to him, the Croatian has performed well.

However, Matip's partnership with Lovren was so strong at the back for Liverpool, and it will be a major boost when he is off the treatment table.

Liverpool are next in action this evening, when they take on Napoli in the Champions League.