Liverpool fans are questioning whether the unthinkable will happen in Everton's managerial hunt

Liverpool's 2005 Champions League winning manager Rafa Benitez is being touted with the Everton job.

Liverpool fans are questioning and dreading the thought of Rafa Benitez becoming Everton's next manager as Marco Silva's time at the club seems to be coming to an end.

As posted by the Liverpool Echo, Benitez could potentially be making a return to the Premier League, a return to Merseyside, but heading to Goodison Park instead of Anfield.

Silva is still in charge of Everton, but it seems as though it's just a matter of time before the club pulls the trigger and parts ways with the under-performing coach, as reported by BBC Sport.

If the expected parting ways with Silva does happen then the bookmakers will be hot on their heels to see who punters will be backing to take the Toffees managerial post.

If the rumours do become true and Benitez does make become Everton's next manager then it'll cause some big talking points on Merseyside.

Some Liverpool fan on Twitter are hoping that Benitez doesn't take the Everton job, as they think they are almost certain he won't take that step to the other side of the divide.

If Benitez does make the switch to Everton then questions will be asked about how Liverpool fans will really take to the Spanish coach, who won the Champions League trophy with the Reds in memorable fashion in 2005.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans on Twitter reacting to those Benitez and Everton rumours:

Rafa will never coach small club Everton ? — muckie (@muckman) November 25, 2019

I can't see it happening but you never know. Honestly think arteta is a better gamble than all the other candidates though — RF9 (@RF9pool) November 26, 2019

He’d never take the job. He has a special relationship with Liverpool and would never go to Everton and tarnish that. — Nigel Padington (@NPadington) November 26, 2019

I would feel queasy if Rafa went to Everton... ?... He could certainly turn them around... He is a really good manager.... but would he go there?? — poison ivy (@poisonivy_17) November 26, 2019

He won’t do it — Peppuccio (@PeppuccioDz) November 26, 2019

As long as he promised to take them down I’m fine with the idea — Paul Dyson (@jurgenklopite) November 26, 2019

No way Rafa would agree — Laks (@repeto) November 26, 2019

No way he goes there. Surely not? — Connor Levett ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Knuckles_180) November 26, 2019