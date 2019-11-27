Quick links

Liverpool fans are questioning whether the unthinkable will happen in Everton's managerial hunt

Amir Mir
Marco Silva, manager of Everton looks dejected following his sides defeatduring the Premier League match between Everton FC and Norwich City at Goodison Park on November 23, 2019 in...
Amir Mir Profile
Liverpool's 2005 Champions League winning manager Rafa Benitez is being touted with the Everton job.

Marco Silva, Manager of Everton argues with Rafael Benitez, Manager of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on December...

Liverpool fans are questioning and dreading the thought of Rafa Benitez becoming Everton's next manager as Marco Silva's time at the club seems to be coming to an end. 

As posted by the Liverpool Echo, Benitez could potentially be making a return to the Premier League, a return to Merseyside, but heading to Goodison Park instead of Anfield. 

 

Silva is still in charge of Everton, but it seems as though it's just a matter of time before the club pulls the trigger and parts ways with the under-performing coach, as reported by BBC Sport. 

If the expected parting ways with Silva does happen then the bookmakers will be hot on their heels to see who punters will be backing to take the Toffees managerial post. 

If the rumours do become true and Benitez does make become Everton's next manager then it'll cause some big talking points on Merseyside.

Newcastle United Manager Rafael Benitez (R) greets Everton Manager Marco Silva (L) during the Premier League Match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on December 5,...

Some Liverpool fan on Twitter are hoping that Benitez doesn't take the Everton job, as they think they are almost certain he won't take that step to the other side of the divide. 

If Benitez does make the switch to Everton then questions will be asked about how Liverpool fans will really take to the Spanish coach, who won the Champions League trophy with the Reds in memorable fashion in 2005.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans on Twitter reacting to those Benitez and Everton rumours: 

