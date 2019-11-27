Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips responds to calls for potential England call-up

There have been calls for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips to earn an England call-up.

Kalvin Phillips has expressed his desire to 'one day' play for England, but he made it clear that he will, in the meantime, just continue producing the goods for Leeds United.

It is very unlikely that Phillips will earn an England call before Euro 2020, but the Leeds faithful have been calling for his name to be read out by Gareth Southgate.

In order for that to happen, Phillips will have to showcase his talents in the Premier League, and that is something he is hoping to achieve with Leeds.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (26/11/19 at 7:35 pm), Phillips issued a modest responded when asked about whether he should be playing for England.

“I don't know,” Phillips told Sky Sports. “I don't really think of all that. I watch England all the time. I just know that I have got to keep playing the way that I am. Hopefully, I can one day play for England.”

Phillips' story with Leeds United is not too dissimilar to the one Jack Grealish had with Aston Villa last season.

The Villa playmaker was regarded as the best player in the Championship last term, and in the end, he guided his boyhood club to the Premier League, as he is now seemingly very close to that England call.

Phillips will be hoping to do the same with his own boyhood club and then, just like Grealish in the Premier League, those calls for him to earn an England place will be heard a lot louder.