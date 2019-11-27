Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Helder Costa's performance

Leeds United beat Reading 1-0 away from home on Tuesday night.

Leeds United have moved back to the top of the Championship table after a dramatic late win at Reading on Tuesday night.

The Whites had the chance to go top with West Brom not in action until Wednesday night, and they took their opportunity – even if they left it late.

Kiko Casilla saved well from a Yakou Meite header in the first half, and when Stuart Dallas hit the crossbar, you began to wonder whether it was going to Leeds' night.

However, there was a late moment of quality as substitute Helder Costa broke down the right, and his cross was headed home by Jack Harrison with just moments to play.

With four wins in a row, Leeds sit top of the table, and Marcelo Bielsa will be delighted with the impact of Costa at the Madejski Stadium last night.

Costa came on for the injured Tyler Roberts in the first half, meaning he was given another chance to really show why he was such a star for Wolverhampton Wanderers in their promotion-winning campaign.

The Portuguese wide man finally did that, turning in a strong performance having previously blown hot and cold in a Leeds shirt, and fans took to Twitter to rave about his display.

Some feel that Costa made a 'real difference' against Reading, suggesting that he was 'excellent' and 'brilliant' in what was his best game for the club so far, adding that they knew he would come good, with just a bit of patience needed with the winger.

Costa growth as a #lufc player encouraging may be another few games and he will arrive! — SG lufc (@FodenSG) November 27, 2019

Costa and Alioski made the difference tonight. Another one ground out. On to Boro #lufc — Wraggy (@wraggywragg) November 26, 2019

No player created more chances than Helda Costa on the pitch tonight (3). He played only 55 minutes and registered the assist for the match winner.



Made the real difference for us this evening.



Provider. #LUFC #HelmetCosta pic.twitter.com/oVk3WaP1jY — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) November 26, 2019

Costa our best player for me tonight. Knew he’d come good #lufc @Conor_ALTV — Joey (@lufcjoey) November 26, 2019

Costa getting better with every game, deserved the assist and sense there’s more to come #LUFC — ash (@schmucklevision) November 26, 2019

Costa is slowly getting back to the player we know he can be. Hard fought win tonight. #lufc — ZL (@lufcZxch) November 26, 2019

Thought Costa had his best game in a Leeds shirt tonight. Good to see. #lufc — Shandisco (@shandisco) November 26, 2019

So much better with Costa in side. Real offensive threat! #lufc — michael pollard (@pollard50060) November 26, 2019

thought Costa was excellent tonight his best performance in a Leeds shirt #lufc — Armo (@Jordan_Armo) November 26, 2019

That’s why you stay patient with Helder Costa. What a delivery — BC (@BC_LUFC) November 26, 2019

Brilliant from Costa, what we’ve lacked all night #LUFC — Thomas (@tommorley27) November 26, 2019

Costa has been brilliant since he’s come on #LUFC — Chris Bramley (@squasher7) November 26, 2019