Quick links

Leeds United

Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Helder Costa's performance

Olly Dawes
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United beat Reading 1-0 away from home on Tuesday night.

Leeds United players applaud their side's travelling supporters at the end of the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on...

Leeds United have moved back to the top of the Championship table after a dramatic late win at Reading on Tuesday night.

The Whites had the chance to go top with West Brom not in action until Wednesday night, and they took their opportunity – even if they left it late.

Kiko Casilla saved well from a Yakou Meite header in the first half, and when Stuart Dallas hit the crossbar, you began to wonder whether it was going to Leeds' night.

 

However, there was a late moment of quality as substitute Helder Costa broke down the right, and his cross was headed home by Jack Harrison with just moments to play.

With four wins in a row, Leeds sit top of the table, and Marcelo Bielsa will be delighted with the impact of Costa at the Madejski Stadium last night.

Costa came on for the injured Tyler Roberts in the first half, meaning he was given another chance to really show why he was such a star for Wolverhampton Wanderers in their promotion-winning campaign.

Leeds United's Helder Costa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

The Portuguese wide man finally did that, turning in a strong performance having previously blown hot and cold in a Leeds shirt, and fans took to Twitter to rave about his display.

Some feel that Costa made a 'real difference' against Reading, suggesting that he was 'excellent' and 'brilliant' in what was his best game for the club so far, adding that they knew he would come good, with just a bit of patience needed with the winger.

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch