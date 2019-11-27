Leeds United attacker Jack Harrison thanks Helder Costa

Leeds United attacker Helder Costa helped to set up Jack Harrison's winner at the weekend.

Jack Harrison has told Leeds United’s official website that he went straight to Helder Costa to say thank you to him during his goal celebration last night.

Harrison scored the winner as Leeds beat Reading with a dramatic goal in the final few minutes.

The Manchester City loanee managed to sneak in at the far post and head in from close range, as Leeds picked up an important three points.

But Harrison felt that his goal owed much to the brilliance of Costa, who picked him out with an excellent cross.

“We won the ball back deep in our half and I saw the play building up on the right hand side and everyone keeps telling me how important it is for me to get to the back post, so I tried to make the back post and it was a brilliant ball by Helder and I was fortunate enough to be there and get my head on it,” Harrison said.

“I went straight to Helder to thank him and it was brilliant to get the result and win, it is all about the team and the three points is the main thing.”

Costa actually started on the bench for Leeds last night, but came on to replace Tyler Roberts, who picked up an injury.

Leeds’ victory over Reading has propelled them back to the top of the Championship table, ahead of tonight’s matches.

Whether Costa’s impact on the match was great enough to force his way back into Marcelo Bielsa’s starting line-up at the weekend now remains to be seen.

Leeds are next in action against Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday.