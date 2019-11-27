Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds United attacker Jack Harrison thanks Helder Costa

John Verrall
Jack Harrison of Leeds United celebrates his sides second goal with his fellow team mates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United attacker Helder Costa helped to set up Jack Harrison's winner at the weekend.

Leeds United goal scorers Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts celebrate Harrison's goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on...

Jack Harrison has told Leeds United’s official website that he went straight to Helder Costa to say thank you to him during his goal celebration last night.

Harrison scored the winner as Leeds beat Reading with a dramatic goal in the final few minutes.

The Manchester City loanee managed to sneak in at the far post and head in from close range, as Leeds picked up an important three points.

But Harrison felt that his goal owed much to the brilliance of Costa, who picked him out with an excellent cross.

 

“We won the ball back deep in our half and I saw the play building up on the right hand side and everyone keeps telling me how important it is for me to get to the back post, so I tried to make the back post and it was a brilliant ball by Helder and I was fortunate enough to be there and get my head on it,” Harrison said.

“I went straight to Helder to thank him and it was brilliant to get the result and win, it is all about the team and the three points is the main thing.”

Costa actually started on the bench for Leeds last night, but came on to replace Tyler Roberts, who picked up an injury.

Leeds United's Helder Costa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road on October 19, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds’ victory over Reading has propelled them back to the top of the Championship table, ahead of tonight’s matches.

Whether Costa’s impact on the match was great enough to force his way back into Marcelo Bielsa’s starting line-up at the weekend now remains to be seen.

Leeds are next in action against Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch