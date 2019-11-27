Leeds striker Patrick Bamford made as many clearances as Ben White

Leeds United striker showed why he is so important to the team.

Patrick Bamford is enjoying life as Leeds United's first choice striker.

The Whites ace has the backing of manager Marcelo Bielsa, who has steadfastly refused to drop him in favour of Eddie Nketiah through his spell without a goal, despite vocal fan and media pressure.

Bielsa's reasoning has been all along that he feels Bamford offers more as an all round player.

Last night against Reading was a perfect example of why Bielsa rates Bamford and his role in the team so highly.

Bamford made three clearances for Leeds as he did his defensive duties from set pieces.

This was the same number as centre-back Ben White, data from whoscored.com shows.

It was a tally also matched by Stuart Dallas, and only bettered by Liam Cooper (4).

Bamford also won two tackles, the same as Cooper and just one less than White.

His goal record leaves a bit to be desired, six in 18 is about the minimum Leeds should expect from him, but his all round game is clearly helping the team.

Leeds now sit top of the league, putting pressure on West Brom, who have a game in hand.