Leeds striker Patrick Bamford made as many clearances as Ben White

Dan Coombs
Patrick Bamford of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United striker showed why he is so important to the team.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United

Patrick Bamford is enjoying life as Leeds United's first choice striker.

The Whites ace has the backing of manager Marcelo Bielsa, who has steadfastly refused to drop him in favour of Eddie Nketiah through his spell without a goal, despite vocal fan and media pressure.

Bielsa's reasoning has been all along that he feels Bamford offers more as an all round player.

 

Last night against Reading was a perfect example of why Bielsa rates Bamford and his role in the team so highly.

Bamford made three clearances for Leeds as he did his defensive duties from set pieces.

This was the same number as centre-back Ben White, data from whoscored.com shows.

It was a tally also matched by Stuart Dallas, and only bettered by Liam Cooper (4).

Bamford also won two tackles, the same as Cooper and just one less than White.

His goal record leaves a bit to be desired, six in 18 is about the minimum Leeds should expect from him, but his all round game is clearly helping the team.

Leeds now sit top of the league, putting pressure on West Brom, who have a game in hand.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

