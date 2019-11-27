Quick links

Leeds fans spot Patrick Bamford winding up opposition supporters

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
The Leeds United fans loved to see their striker winding up the Reading fans on Tuesday.

Luton Town's Matty Pearson scores an own goal under pressure from Leeds United's Patrick Bamford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth...

Patrick Bamford is such a popular player at Leeds United these days.

It's mainly because his goals have helped Marcelo Bielsa's side to the top of the Championship this season, along with his solid work ethic and fantastic attitude.

But that's not the only reason Leeds supporters are singing his praises - it's also because he's developing into something of a wind-up merchant.

United beat Reading 1-0 on Tuesday night courtesy of a last-minute Jack Harrison goal which took Bielsa's troops above West Brom at the summit.

 

During the celebrations, Bamford, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], used one of his hands to do the classic 'stop talking' gesture in the direction of the furious home fans at The Madejski Stadium.

It isn't the first time this season that the 25-year-old striker has wound up the opposition fans - in fact, it's not even the first time in the past week, having given it large to the Luton faithful a few days ago - and here's how supporters of the Yorkshire club reacted on Twitter to his antics last night.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates with Jack Clarke after his side got a late winner courtesy of a Matty Pearson own goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

