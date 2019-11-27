Leeds fans spot Patrick Bamford winding up opposition supporters

The Leeds United fans loved to see their striker winding up the Reading fans on Tuesday.

Patrick Bamford is such a popular player at Leeds United these days.

It's mainly because his goals have helped Marcelo Bielsa's side to the top of the Championship this season, along with his solid work ethic and fantastic attitude.

But that's not the only reason Leeds supporters are singing his praises - it's also because he's developing into something of a wind-up merchant.

United beat Reading 1-0 on Tuesday night courtesy of a last-minute Jack Harrison goal which took Bielsa's troops above West Brom at the summit.

During the celebrations, Bamford, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], used one of his hands to do the classic 'stop talking' gesture in the direction of the furious home fans at The Madejski Stadium.

It isn't the first time this season that the 25-year-old striker has wound up the opposition fans - in fact, it's not even the first time in the past week, having given it large to the Luton faithful a few days ago - and here's how supporters of the Yorkshire club reacted on Twitter to his antics last night.

Ol Paddy Bamford giving it to the Reading fans after the goal. #LUFC pic.twitter.com/pWLafFRcf3 — Chris Brownbridge (@Brownbridge) November 26, 2019

Bamford in that celebration to home end https://t.co/vwPGfiswaz — Joe Jessop (@joeleeds2031) November 26, 2019

Anyone seen Bamford’s little gesture at the goal celebration!?? Hahahahaha #lufc — Guv (@GuvBhangal) November 26, 2019

Bamford giving it to the home fans again — Nathan Ford (@nathanfordyy) November 26, 2019

Big fan of Bamford giving the Reading fans stick after the goal too! — Sean Sturman (@SaintSturman) November 26, 2019

Why is bamford always larging it — Bearpark (@AndyCoopdog) November 26, 2019

Love to see bamford giving it to the reading nearly empty stand https://t.co/WPPsIaK6MH — John.B #LUFC (@boneyboy80) November 26, 2019

Special mention for Bamford’s ‘keep talking’ gesture to the Reading fans after we scored. You love to see it. #LUFC — @VamosLeedsCarajo (@VamosLeeds) November 26, 2019

Massive fan of Bamford giving it large to ding fans #lufc pic.twitter.com/wqwPzYoytz — ZL (@lufcZxch) November 26, 2019

Just noticed in the celebrations that Bamford was giving it to the home fans again #lufc pic.twitter.com/5GaJ3b9Gem — Martyn (@MartynBurn) November 26, 2019