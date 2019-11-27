Katie Price’s Range Rover is for sale - buy the £75k pink monstrosity!

If you want a car that stands out, it doesn't get any bolder than this.

Katie Price's iconic pink Range Rover is up for grabs!

She was long known under the pseudonym Jordan - real name Katrina Amy Alexandra Alexis Price - and was known foremostly for her modelling work.

After becoming a popular figure appearing on page 3 across numerous tabloid newspapers, she shot to stardom on television screens too. She was on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2004 and was the star of such reality shows as Jordan, Katie & Peter, Signed by Katie Price, Katie, Katie Price: My Crazy Life and even won Celebrity Big Brother back in 2015.

It's also worth noting that she has long been an author, with a wealth of autobiographies and novels under her belt. However, times are a little tough at the moment for the 41-year-old personality.

Katie Price park the car outside DSTRKT for her photocall & VIP launch party and get a parking ticket on June 29, 2017 in London, England.

As reported by the Mirror, the well-known car is up for auction at a car dealership and was seen with 'repo' across its windscreen.

Someone at the dealership commented: "It’s a very striking car but we didn’t know straight away that it belonged to Katie Price. But then one of the buyers told us that it was hers. We couldn't believe how filthy it was..."

This news came ahead of Katie being declared bankrupt at the High Court. The BBC notes that she came to a repayment plan agreement with her creditors in 2018 known as Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA).

However, she failed to keep to it.

How much is Katie Price's pink Range Rover?

According to the earlier source [the Mirror], the car is estimated to be worth around £75,000.

It rode in on the forecourt of the Saxton 4X4 Chelmsford in Essex following its purchase at auction. The earlier cited interviewee also added: "We’re all very surprised that it’s been repossessed. Saxton buyers visit car auctions regularly and that’s where they picked it up..."

They continued: "Once it’s all been checked out, it’ll go on sale and will probably fetch a decent price. I’m sure some people will even pay more for it if they know it once belonged to Katie Price."

The pricey is back!! My Crazy Life starts on Monday 9th December on @QuestRedtv ! #KPMyCrazyLife pic.twitter.com/T1RolZp5Vt — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) November 25, 2019

Katie Price addresses bankruptcy

The Sun also reports that Katie has spoken out about the whole situation.

While on a train, she told passengers on Monday, November 25th: “Tomorrow, I’m being declared bankrupt. Even though I’m not bothered."

She continued: “I’ve known it’s coming, going bankrupt, because I took him (ex-husband Peter Andre) to court. He’s the worst person ever... I can’t f****** wait. I’m better off. I know I shouldn’t say it. It’s good for me. It’s better than paying two-and-a-half grand a month to f****** HMRC. I’m not worried.”

